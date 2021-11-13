supreme court termed up officers as arrogant and cleared way to arrest two senior officers

During the hearing of the petition of the Uttar Pradesh government, the Supreme Court bench reprimanded the officials and said that you have not done anything to comply with the orders of the court. The High Court has been very kind to you. You have no respect for the court.

After the appeal of the Uttar Pradesh government was dismissed in the Supreme Court on Saturday, the sword of arrest has started hanging on the Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) and Finance Secretary of the state. During the hearing on Saturday, the Supreme Court bench termed the Uttar Pradesh government official as arrogant and said that you have no respect for the court.

On Saturday, the Supreme Court was hearing a petition filed by the Uttar Pradesh government challenging a decision of the Allahabad High Court. In the petition, an appeal was made to quash the bailable warrant issued by the Allahabad High Court against the Finance Secretary and Additional Chief Secretary of UP in the matter of partial compliance and delay. The Allahabad High Court had given this order to regularize the service of a recovery Amin and stop the payment of salary hike.

The Allahabad High Court, while ordering in this case, said that since the officials have deliberately misled the High Court and violated the undertaking given by the Additional Advocate General by not paying the arrears of salary to the petitioner. Therefore, this Court expresses anguish and dismay about the reprehensible conduct of the respondents. Along with this, the court issued bailable warrants ordering the Additional Chief Secretary and the Finance Secretary to appear in the court by November 15.

During the hearing of the petition related to this, the Supreme Court told the officials that you deserve more punishment than this. At the same time, the bench said that what are you arguing here in this matter. The High Court should have ordered the arrest by now. We feel that there was a need for more stringent punishment in this case. The High Court is treating you more softly. You look at your conduct, you have withheld the salary of an employee. You did nothing to comply with the orders of the court. High Court has been very kind to you You have no respect for the court. At the same time, the court also said that the Additional Chief Secretary looks very arrogant.

At the same time, Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the officers, submitted that the service of petitioner Bhuvneshwar Prasad Tiwari has been regularized and his juniors who were regularized before him have been removed. Now only the issue of remaining salary has been there. To this the court said that these are all matters of record and we are not saying anything which is not part of the record. Despite the order of the court, the Additional Chief Secretary says that I will not give the benefit of age relaxation. The bench said that the authorities tried to stop it in every possible way. After this, the court dismissed the application saying that after your arrest, you should place this argument before the High Court.