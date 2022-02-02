Supreme Court to consider review petition against Sidhu

A few weeks ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections, the Supreme Court will on Thursday review the sentence awarded to leader Navjot Singh Sidhu in a 31-year-old road riot case. Sidhu is currently the president of the Punjab unit of the Congress and the assembly elections in the state are going to be held on February 20. On May 15, 2018, the top court had set aside the Punjab and Haryana High Court’s decision in this case in which he was convicted of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and sentenced him to three years’ imprisonment. However, the apex court had held Sidhu guilty of causing hurt to a senior citizen.

The apex court had convicted Sidhu of the offense of “willful harm” to a 65-year-old man, but spared him the jail term and imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 on him. Under IPC section 323 (punishment for intentional hurt) there is a provision of maximum one year imprisonment or fine up to 1000 rupees. The top court had acquitted Sidhu’s aide Rupinder Singh Sandhu of all charges saying there was no credible witness to Sidhu’s presence with him at the time of the December 1988 crime.

Later in September 2018, the apex court agreed to examine the review petition of the family of the deceased and issued notice to Sidhu. A special bench of Justice AM Khanwilkar and Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul will consider the review petition on Thursday. According to the prosecution, Sidhu and Sandhu were sitting in a gypsy parked in the middle of the road near Sheranwala Gate intersection in Patiala on December 27, 1988 and the elderly concerned and two others were going to the bank to withdraw money. When they reached the crossroads, a man named Gurnam, who was driving a Maruti car, asked Sidhu and Sandhu to remove the gypsy from the middle of the road. There was heated debate on this on both sides. The trial court had acquitted Sidhu of the murder charges in September 1999.

The apex court, on the appeals of Sidhu and Sandhu, had said that the medical evidence regarding the cause of death of Gurnam Singh was “absolutely unclear”. The Supreme Court had stayed the conviction of Sidhu and Sandhu in the case in 2007.