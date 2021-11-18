Supreme Court To Ex-Top Cop Param bir Singh No protection until we know where you are

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked former Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh to reveal his address and said that “until we know where you are, there will be no security, no hearing.” ‘

A bench of Justice SK Kaul and Justice MM Sundaresh said that their petition seeking protection has been filed through a power of attorney. The bench said that you are requesting for a protective order but no one knows where you are. Suppose you are sitting abroad and taking legal recourse through power of attorney, what will happen.

The court said that if this is the case, then only if the court gives its verdict in your favor, then you will come to India, we do not know what is going on in your mind. Until we know where you are, there will be no security, no hearing.

The judge said that the petition has been filed through power of attorney. where are you Are you in the country or out of the country? where are you First, when we know where you are, only then will we do anything next? A magisterial court in Mumbai on Wednesday declared Singh a “fugitive offender” in the recovery case registered against him.

Singh had last come on offer in May this year after which he went on leave. The state police told the Bombay High Court last month that it had no information about Singh.