Supreme Court to hear Biden admin’s appeal to end Trump-era ‘Remain-in-Mexico’ policy

7 seconds ago
The Supreme Court will hear the Biden administration’s appeal for an end to the “Remain-in-Mexico” policy – an important Trump-era border policy that the Biden administration repealed, but was then forced to re-establish by court order.

Verbal arguments on the appeal will begin in the second week of April and a verdict is expected in late June on whether the Biden administration can end the policy, which has seen immigrants sent back to Mexico for an immigration hearing instead of being released to the United States. Interior

Hager seeks Gao’s opinion on Biden’s efforts to end ‘stay in Mexico’, opening door to blocking Congress

The program, founded in 2019 and later expanded into the border crisis of that year, is a central part of the Trump administration’s efforts to end the “pool factor” that has brought immigrants to the north. Proponents say the program, which has set up court tents in places along the border, has restored order to the asylum process and discouraged illegal immigration. Critics say the program was brutal and that migrants risked violence and abduction while camping in Mexico.

Biden went on to unveil the policy after entering the administration office, but a federal court found it to be illegal and ordered its recovery. That ruling was upheld by the Supreme Court, and the program was re-launched in December. It was expanded in January to include the Valley Sector in Rio Grande.

READ Also  A Former Wright Brothers Bicycle Shop Faces Demolition

Biden Admin extends Trump-era ‘stay in Mexico’ in Rio Grande Valley sector, citing court order

Although the administration is inadvertently reinstating the program in compliance with the order, it also issued a memo in October to end the program legally after conducting the necessary analysis.

Biden admin lists less than 300 immigrants to ‘stay in Mexico’ in December

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas As stated in the October memo That MPP “probably contributed to the decline in immigration flows.”

“But it has done so by imposing substantial and unreasonable humanitarian costs on those who suffered losses while waiting in Mexico,” he said.

Immigration workers have put increasing pressure on the Biden administration to end the program, while Republicans have warned that ending it would only exacerbate the ongoing crisis on the southern border.

Sen. Bill Hager, R-Ten, this week asked the Government Accountability Office (GAO) for its opinion on whether the October memorandum was subject to the Congressional Review Act – meaning Congress could vote to block the administration’s efforts to end the program.

William Meyers of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.

