Supreme Court to take up case over free speech vs. LGBTQ rights



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

The Supreme Court will reconsider a lawsuit claiming the rights of LGBTQ people and business owners’ right to religious freedom under the First Amendment.

The oral argument of 303 Creative LLC vs. Elenis will probably be held this fall. The lawsuit involves Colorado-based web designer Laurie Smith, who says her religious beliefs will not allow her to create a custom wedding website for gay couples.

Christian florists have been settling down with same-sex couples after nearly a decade of fighting for iconic religious freedom.

The court will decide whether enforcing a public-housing law to force an artist to speak or remain silent violates the First Amendment’s free speech clause.

Colorado’s Anti-Discrimination Act (CADA) was also on the issue when the High Court heard the case of Colorado Baker who refused to make a custom wedding cake for a gay couple. Although the court said Baker was treated with anti-religious bias, the judges at the time avoided the larger question of whether certain businesses could claim religious freedom when they refused to serve certain customers.

The Alliance Defending Freedom Attorneys representing Smith asked the High Court to review the 2-1 decision of a panel of U.S. Court of Appeals in July 2021 ruling in favor of CADA for the 10th Circuit.

Smith’s attorney, ADF General Counsel Kristen Wagner, said in a press release on Tuesday that “the government does not have the power to silence or compel creative expression under threat of punishment.” “It is shocking that the 10th Circuit will allow Colorado to punish artists whose speeches do not conform to state-approved norms.

“Colorado has made its law a weapon to silence dissenting speech, to force speech that approves of it, and to punish anyone who dares to disagree,” he said. “The law of Colorado এবং and others like it একটি is a clear and present threat to the constitutionally protected independence of every American and to the existence of a diverse and independent nation.”

The ADF has welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision to accept the issue, saying it could be “a landmark case for religious freedom and artistic freedom.”