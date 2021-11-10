Supreme Court Weighs Condemned Man’s Wish for Pastor’s Touch



Justice Alito noted that the Supreme Court has taken various approaches to cases in which death row inmates have asked their spiritual advisers to be present to offer their last-minute consolation. New Case, Ramirez Vs. Collier, No. 21-5592, he said, just the latest details.

“We have a whole series of stay applications that relate to the issues presented here and each one is different,” he told Mr. Kretzer. “And what you’ve said so far suggests that we can look forward to an unending stream of difference.”

In 2019, for example, the court, by a 5-to-4 vote, allowed the execution of an Alabama prisoner, Dominic Ray, a Muslim whose request for his imam’s attendance had been denied. At that time, Alabama allowed a Christian pastor appointed by the prison system to provide spiritual guidance to convicted prisoners at their last moment.

A few weeks later, the court heard a similar case in Texas and came to a different conclusion, suspending the execution of a Buddhist prisoner whose spiritual adviser had refused to attend the execution.

According to the concurrent opinion, Justice Cavanoff wrote that states could exclude advisers of all denominations from the gallows, but could not allow only a few to attend.

Alabama responded by excluding all spiritual counselors from the Death Chamber. In February, the Supreme Court still held that Alabama prisoner, Willie B. Smith III upheld the decision suspending Christian’s execution, unless the state allowed his pastor to attend the death chamber.

“Alabama has not borne the brunt of the fact that all pastor members must be excluded from the gallows to ensure prison safety,” Justice Kagan wrote in a concurrent vote to the four justices. “So the state can no longer execute Smith without his clergy, to facilitate what Smith calls the ‘transition between the worlds of the living and the dead.'”