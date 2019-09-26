Supreme Court Will Hear Appeal On ICAI CA Exam 2021 Cancellation

As per the exam schedule released by ICAI, CA Final Exam 2021 will start from next month on 5th July and will end on 19th July.

New Delhi. The Supreme Court will hear today a petition seeking postponement of the CA Exam 2021, which begins on July 5. The hearing of the petition was Justice Dinesh Maheshwari, Justice A. A three-judge bench of M. Khanwilkar and Justice Anuradha Bose. The petition has challenged the order issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI) to conduct the examination in July.

Also read: AKTU: Admission process started for admission in MTech, applications of first GATE pass candidates will be accepted

In the petition, an appeal has been made to the court that directions should also be given to give extra opportunities to the students. The petitioner has sought an order from the court to increase the exam centers being built for the ICAI CA Final Exam, Inter and Foundation Exam 2021 to be held in the near future.

Also read: MP CM gave big indications, know when schools will open

It is noteworthy that as per the exam schedule released by ICAI, CA Final Exam 2021 will start from next month on 5th July and will end on 19th July. Similarly, the CA Inter exam will be conducted from July 6 to July 20, while the CA Foundation course exam will start from July 24.

While releasing the exam, ICAI had also talked about giving an extra effort to the students. Now students will also be able to participate in the November 2021 examinations. Apart from this, students whose July attempts will be missed due to Corona will be able to participate in the exams to be held in November without paying any extra fees.