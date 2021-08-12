Supreme Court Won’t Block Indiana University’s Vaccine Mandate

WASHINGTON – The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed Indiana University to require students to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Eight students had sued the university, claiming the requirement violated their constitutional rights to “bodily integrity, autonomy and medical choice.” But they conceded that exemptions from the requirement – for religious, ethical and medical reasons – “virtually guaranteed” that anyone who applied for an exemption would receive one.

Judge Amy Coney Barrett, who oversees the federal appeals court in question, dismissed the student’s request for emergency relief without comment. She acted alone, without referring the claim to the full court, which indicated that the claim was not on a solid legal basis.

A trial judge had refused to block the requirement, and a three-judge unanimous panel of the United States Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit in Chicago refused to issue an injunction while the appeal of the students advanced.