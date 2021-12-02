Supreme Court’s Abortion Decision Could Spill Into Midterm Elections
WASHINGTON – In the midst of next year’s midterm election campaign, the historic Row v. The Supreme Court’s decision to weaken or overturn Wade’s decision would immediately raise the issue of abortion rights to a definite issue and would likely revive the court’s efforts to rectify the situation.
Although judges have weighed in on the Mississippi law, which barred most abortions after 15 weeks, the political tussle is already intensifying, with Democrats warning supporters that the court is preparing to change abortion access 50 years after it was recognized as a constitutional right.
Democrat Senator Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire said, “Every woman in our country should be able to make her own health care decisions and decide her own destiny, and she should have complete freedom to do so.” Re-election in a race that has significant consequences for the control of the Senate.
When the court heard arguments in the Mississippi case on Wednesday, it found that six conservative judges are likely to uphold state law, despite the 1973 standard set by RAW, which held that abortion cannot be prevented before the viability of the fetus, has now been upheld. Should be around 22 to 24 weeks.
Many justices have suggested that they are ready to go one step further and completely overturn the row, leaving the states free to impose the bans or restrictions they choose. The court is expected to announce its decision in the case in June or early July, while the midterm campaign is in full swing.
While the issue of abortion and the Supreme Court have traditionally been seen as an exciting issue for Republicans and evangelical voters, Democrats say the situation could be reversed, abortion could be banned or severely curtailed if the court underestimated Roe. Several states.
Democrats say the result will transform the long-running fight over abortion rights from theory to reality and resonate with their argument that the Democratic Congress needs to protect the access of judges who are not opposed to the procedure and abortion rights.
Gary Peters, a Michigan senator who chairs the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, said, “There’s no question that will change Wade’s decision against Rowe, it will definitely get us on our feet.” “Clearly, we know that the majority of people in this country believe that this should be the law of the land.”
“It’s going to be an incredibly powerful issue,” Mr Peters said.
Republicans also see the benefits and say that if abortion is not illegal, it will legitimize their decades-long effort to limit it and show that they should not back down from their efforts if it succeeds.
“Today is our day,” Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalis, No. 2 House Republican, told abortion protesters outside the Supreme Court on Wednesday. “We are working for it.”
Realizing that the decision to reduce abortion access also poses political risks for them, Republicans say the fight will be part of their 2022 message as they try to link Democrats to inflation, chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan and other issues where they see a big edge. .
“There are a lot of issues,” said Sen. Rick Scott, a Florida Republican and chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee. “Everyone is going to take a place.”
But it quickly became clear that some Republicans would accept the campaign against Rowe.
“I am pro-life. I Ro Vs. Wade is anti-Semitic, “said Sen. John F. Kennedy, a Louisiana Republican who is seeking re-election next year. “Besides, I can’t say anything.”
With the exception of congressional elections, the courts have the potential to have a serious impact on how judges deal with cases. The quality and credibility of the court was the main subtext of Wednesday’s argument, with Justice Sonia Sotomoyor explicitly asking how the court would survive the “stench” of overthrowing RAW, which many would see as a shameless political act.
In 2016, after Senate Republicans barred President Barack Obama from filling a vacancy in the Supreme Court with nearly a year left in his term, progressives began calling on him to add a seat on the court or set a time limit on current lifetime appointments. The undue advantage taken by the Republicans. Then, just days before the 2020 election, the call intensified when Republicans installed Justice Amy Connie Barrett.
However, President Biden, a former chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, is mild about the idea of tampering with the court and is not expected to accept significant changes from the commission he set up to study the idea.
Understand the important term of the Supreme Court
Mississippi Abortion Act. The court heard arguments challenging the Mississippi law that prohibits most abortions after 15 weeks. In this case, Row v. Wade could end, the 1973 decision established the constitutional right to abortion.
But with the politics of hardball playing a key role in establishing the conservative membership of the courts, demands are likely to resume if judges see much of the country as an important model.
“If the court upholds the Mississippi ban, the shock will go into hyperdrive, let alone the complete reversal of the row,” predicted Brian Fallon, executive director of Progressive Group Demand Justice.
Given Mr. Biden’s struggles and the voters’ tradition of turning to the party that controls the White House in the midterm elections, Democrats see the abortion fight as a potential way to help suburban voters – especially women – elect Mr. Biden and the democratic majority. In 2020, however, the Democrats backed away from this year’s election.
“We’re talking about withdrawing the watch on health care for women in their 50s,” said Michigan Senator Debbie Stabeno, a member of the Democratic leadership. “Obviously a whole generation of women have been able to get the health care they need and make their own reproductive choices and I think you will be shocked to see what that means.”
In anticipation of the Supreme Court’s adverse decision, House Democrats passed a bill on party-line voting this year that would include Rowe in federal law. The Senate is expected to vote on it sometime to put Republicans on record, but it is unlikely to pass because it will be blocked by Republican Phillips.
Party strategists say the issue of abortion is already clear in Nevada, another important race in the battle for Senate control. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto, who is seeking re-election, is a staunch supporter of abortion rights, while leading Republican opponent, Adam Laxault, opposes abortion rights and has joined efforts to limit the process as attorney general.
In New Hampshire, a state with a strong support for abortion rights, Ms. Hassan and fellow Democrats have repeatedly criticized state Republicans for cutting funding for planned parenting and introducing new abortion restrictions, such as mandatory ultrasound for those seeking termination of pregnancy.
Despite Republican Gov. Chris Sununu’s decision not to challenge her next November, Ms. Hassan is still likely to face tough opposition due to the political climate. She vowed in a statement on Wednesday that “she will not be ashamed to violate my record of protecting reproductive rights, including support for policies that deprive women of their liberty.”
“We can’t allow Republican lawmakers to turn the clock back on women’s reproductive health and rights, which is exactly what the Mississippi case wants to do,” her Democratic state colleague, Senator Jean Shaheen, told reporters this week before the court hearing.
“It’s time for the alarm to go off,” said Ms. Shaheen.
#Supreme #Courts #Abortion #Decision #Spill #Midterm #Elections
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.