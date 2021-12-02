Supreme Court’s Abortion Decision Could Spill Into Midterm Elections

WASHINGTON – In the midst of next year’s midterm election campaign, the historic Row v. The Supreme Court’s decision to weaken or overturn Wade’s decision would immediately raise the issue of abortion rights to a definite issue and would likely revive the court’s efforts to rectify the situation.

Although judges have weighed in on the Mississippi law, which barred most abortions after 15 weeks, the political tussle is already intensifying, with Democrats warning supporters that the court is preparing to change abortion access 50 years after it was recognized as a constitutional right.

Democrat Senator Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire said, “Every woman in our country should be able to make her own health care decisions and decide her own destiny, and she should have complete freedom to do so.” Re-election in a race that has significant consequences for the control of the Senate.

When the court heard arguments in the Mississippi case on Wednesday, it found that six conservative judges are likely to uphold state law, despite the 1973 standard set by RAW, which held that abortion cannot be prevented before the viability of the fetus, has now been upheld. Should be around 22 to 24 weeks.