Supreme Court’s majority vote to overturn Roe remains intact: Report



The Supreme Court needs a five-vote majority to reverse Rowe vs. Wade And Planned Parenthood vs. Casey Remains intact months later Supreme Court The leaked draft of Justice Samuel Alito has written a majority opinion, a report said.

The majority opinion on the leaked draft was written by Alito on February 10 and has almost certainly changed more than once in the three months since it was written, but three conservative sources close to the court say the vote in support of the decision remains unchanged, according to the Washington Post.

Supreme Court sets aside ROE V. WADE, quotes draft opinion: report

Judges scheduled to join Alito’s opinion include Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanagh and Amy Connie Barrett.

Chief Justice John Roberts, who at times appeared to be in favor of the Liberal branch of the court, still appears ready to oppose the decision, the report said, adding that Roberts was still trying to persuade Connie Barrett and Kavanagh to take a more proactive approach to allowing abortions. Limitations

The court’s three liberal judges are expected to strongly oppose the decision.

The leaked draft opinion has shocked many observers of the court, who noted that the draft does not reflect the final decision of the judges and may change their vote when the draft was written and when the decision was officially announced.

Roberts, while confirming the veracity of the draft, began the investigation into the leak and stressed that the judges have not yet concluded the discussion.

Roberts said in a statement last week, “The betrayal of court trust was intended to undermine the integrity of our operations. It will not succeed.” The work of the court will not be harmed in any way.