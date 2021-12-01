Supreme Court’s Mississippi Abortion Case: What to Watch

The Supreme Court will hear arguments Wednesday in the most important abortion case of a generation, challenging the Mississippi law that prohibits most abortions after 15 weeks of gestation. Law Roe v. Wade is inconsistent with the 1973 ruling that established the constitutional right to abortion and prohibited states from banning abortion before the fetus was viable, at which point the fetus could live outside the uterus or for about 23 weeks.

Mississippi’s attorneys have asked the court to overturn Rowe, a move that could ban states from abortion at any time or in whole.

Where can I hear?

The New York Times will broadcast the oral argument and provide live coverage of the proceedings when it begins at 10 a.m. East. The argument will last 70 minutes but will probably last up to two hours.

What are the main arguments?

Both sides say there is no middle ground. State attorneys argue that the constitution says nothing about the right to abortion, and that Rowe is “extremely wrong.” He asked the court to reverse the decision and return the question of whether the states should allow abortion.