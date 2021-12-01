Supreme Court’s Mississippi Abortion Case: What to Watch
The Supreme Court will hear arguments Wednesday in the most important abortion case of a generation, challenging the Mississippi law that prohibits most abortions after 15 weeks of gestation. Law Roe v. Wade is inconsistent with the 1973 ruling that established the constitutional right to abortion and prohibited states from banning abortion before the fetus was viable, at which point the fetus could live outside the uterus or for about 23 weeks.
Mississippi’s attorneys have asked the court to overturn Rowe, a move that could ban states from abortion at any time or in whole.
Where can I hear?
The New York Times will broadcast the oral argument and provide live coverage of the proceedings when it begins at 10 a.m. East. The argument will last 70 minutes but will probably last up to two hours.
What are the main arguments?
Both sides say there is no middle ground. State attorneys argue that the constitution says nothing about the right to abortion, and that Rowe is “extremely wrong.” He asked the court to reverse the decision and return the question of whether the states should allow abortion.
Abortion until fetal viability.
Neither side supports a third possible outcome, in which the court upheld the Mississippi law but did not overturn Roy in such terms. That would require the court to remove the fetal feasibility cutoff and replace it with a different standard, a challenge lawyers say.
Why is this important?
In addition, abortion will be illegal in 22 states. Forty-one percent of women of childbearing age will see a nearest abortion clinic, and the average distance to reach one would be 280 miles, which is now 36 miles. In practical terms, a decision on Roe would make abortion inaccessible to many poor women.
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, who believed that equality for women requires access to abortion, died last year and was replaced by Justice Amy Connie Barrett, who said she opposes abortion.
