Supreme Court’s order to HC in the matter of lapse in the security of the Prime Minister, the details of the visits should be preserved

In the case of security lapse in Punjab’s Ferozepur on Wednesday, the Supreme Court has ordered the Punjab and Haryana High Court to secure the details of the visits. The Supreme Court has directed Punjab, state police and central agencies to hand over all records to the High Court officer.

The Supreme Court has asked separate committees constituted by the Center and the Punjab government not to take any action till Monday. On Friday, a bench of CJI N V Ramana, Justice Surya Kant and Justice Hima Kohli gave this order while hearing a petition filed by the Lawyers Voice organisation. The Chief Justice said the reasons for the security lapse and negligence need to be probed.

Petitioner’s lawyer Maninder Singh said that considering the seriousness of the matter, the documents related to the visit of the PM should be allowed to be seized with the help of a central agency. At the same time, he said that this matter is not of law and order, but of the Special Protection Group Act. Therefore, the state government cannot investigate this matter. At the same time, he demanded the court to conduct an investigation under his supervision.

On this, the Advocate General, appearing for Punjab, said that when questions are being raised on the committee formed by us, then we also have objection to the committee of the Center. The Punjab government immediately registered an FIR in this matter and formed a committee to investigate the matter. After this, the court has asked the state and central government not to take action till further orders.

Let us inform that Punjab Chief Secretary Anirudh Tiwari has submitted a report to the Central Government regarding the incident of security lapse during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Punjab. The report states that an FIR has been registered in connection with the incident and the state government has constituted a two-member committee to probe the lapses. At the same time, the Center has also constituted a three-member committee on Thursday to investigate the matter.

