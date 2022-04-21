SUR vs SOM Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing 11, Pitch Report and Injury Updates Match 23 of County Championship 2022



Ollie Pope has been in fantastic form this season.

Disclaimer: This team is based on the understanding, analysis, and instinct of the author. While selecting your team, consider the points mentioned and make your own decision.

Note: Updated Fantasy teams and Playing XIs of every match will be provided in our Telegram channel if the information is available.

Preview:

Surrey will face off against Somerset in the 23rd match of the County Championship 2022 on Monday. Somerset are in poor form and are yet to win a game, having lost their last five games in a row. They were defeated by Essex by one wicket in a tight contest. They are currently last in the standings. However, Surrey are coming off a big win over Hampshire, which they won by an innings and 17 runs. They currently lead the points table with 35 points.

Match Details:

Surrey vs Somerset, Match 23



Venue: The Oval, London

Date & Time: 21st April at 03:30 PM IST and 11:00 AM Local Time

Live Streaming: Fancode

Pitch Report:

The Oval stadium’s pitch proves to be suitable for batting. The pacers should get an extra bounce and swing early on to frustrate the batters. Chasing should be preferred, with the team winning the majority of matches while batting second.

Injury News:

(will be added when there is an update)

SUR vs SOM, Match 23 Probable Playing XIs:

Surrey

Rory Burns (c), Ryan Patel, Hashim Amla, Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes (wk), Jamie Smith, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Jordan Clark, James Taylor, Kemar Roach

Somerset

Ben Green, Tom Lammonby, Tom Abell (c), Matt Renshaw, James Hildreth, Lewis Goldsworthy, Steven Davies (wk), Lewis Gregory, Craig Overton, Peter Siddle, Jack Leach

Top Picks for SUR vs SOM Dream11 Match:

Top Picks – Surrey

Hashim Amla is an excellent player in this format. He has amassed 9282 at an average of 46.64 and a strike rate of 49.97 in 124 matches.

Ollie Pope has been in fantastic form this season and is a solid technique player who usually plays in the top order. He has scored 1032 runs at an average of 28.66 and a strike rate of 50.61 in 23 matches.

Top Picks – Somerset

Craig Overton has contributed with both the bat and the bowl in this tournament, making him an even more compelling pick. He has scored 167 runs and taken 19 wickets at an average of 35.73 in seven games.

Matt Renshaw has improved his technique and is one of the best international-level players. He has accumulated 636 runs at an average of 33.47 and a strike rate of 42.48 in 11 games.

SUR vs SOM Must Picks for Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Suggested Playing XI No.1 for SUR vs SOM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Ben Foakes, Tom Banton, Ollie Pope, Hashim Amla (c), Matt Renshaw, Jordon Clark, Will Jacks, Craig Overton (vc), Jamie Overton, Marchant de Lange, Peter Siddle

Suggested Playing XI No.2 for SUR vs SOM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Jamie Smith, Rory Burns (c), Hashim Amla, Matt Renshaw, Craig Overton, Lewis Gregory, Ryan Patel, Jordan Clark (vc), Peter Siddle, Jack Leach, James Taylor

Today’s SUR vs SOM Probable Winners:

Surrey are expected to win this match.