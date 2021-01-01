Surabhi Das Faces Racial Discrimination: TV Show Nima Denzongpa Lead Actress Surabhi Das Says Northeast People Are Indians If They Win Medals Otherwise We Are Chinki ‘Chinki’

This time there is a lot of talk about the TV show ‘Nima Denzongpa’. The story of the show revolves around a girl from the North East who travels the streets of Sikkim to Mumbai to fulfill her dreams. But being from the Northeast, people discriminate against her and call her by different names. Assam actress Surabhi Das is playing the lead role of Neema in the show.

Surabhi Das recently spoke about this TV with our colleague ETimes and revealed that she too has faced a lot of racism and discrimination in real life. She said that when she was in Delhi, people used to call her by different names.



‘There was a lot of discrimination, people made fun of him’

Surabhi Das said, ‘This is a very common thing among people in the Northeast. They are highly discriminated against and called by different names. I personally experienced this while in Delhi. People used to make fun of my bad Hindi. Instead I would say that all the people who commented on me and made fun of my bad Hindi, actually helped me improve Hindi.



‘Friends tease with different names’

Surabhi further said, ‘I am grateful to them. I had many friends who teased me. He used to think that he was teasing me but I always objected. I always told him not to call me by such discriminatory or racist names. If you guys are joking like that, it’s not a joke at all.



‘If you win a medal, you’re a country girl, otherwise Chinki’

Recently, when weightlifter Mirabai Chanu won a silver medal in the Olympics, many congratulated her and even called her the ‘Daughter of India’. Reacting to this, actor Milind Soman’s wife Ankita Kanwar had said that you can only become an Indian if you win a medal for the country, otherwise you are called ‘Chinki’, ‘Chinese’. When Surabhi Das was asked about it, she said that she completely agrees with Ankita. We will tell you that Ankita is also a resident of the Northeast and she has also faced racial slurs and discrimination.



Surabhi Das said, ‘When people from the Northeast win medals, people say’ Bharat Ki Beti ‘or’ Bharatiya ‘, otherwise we are’ Chinki ‘. I hope that the way people in the Northeast are making an impression and moving forward in the field of sports, movies and other fields, will soon change the mindset of the people.

Surabhi Das always wanted to be an actress and dreamed of coming to Mumbai. Now his dream came true and he moved his base to Mumbai. Surabhi Das’s dream is that she will now work in the Hindi entertainment industry and will not give up. Surabhi Das has acted in some Assamese TV shows. He started his acting career in 2019 with the TV show ‘Parineeta’.

