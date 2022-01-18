Surat sari traders came forward to campaign in favor of BJP in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections by distributing free sarees

UP Assembly Election 2022: For the state meeting elections, supporters of all the events in their very own manner are busy in campaigning and strategizing in favor of their leaders. In the meantime, many businessmen of PM Modi’s house state Gujarat have additionally develop into energetic in Uttar Pradesh for the victory of the occasion. Traders of Surat have introduced that they’re making ready saris with footage of PM Modi and CM Yogi for the election campaign in UP and can give it to the individuals free of value and enchantment to vote for the occasion. Nonetheless, individuals have additionally taunted about this on social media.

Mukesh @mukeshtiwariji A consumer by the title commented, “Sanghi manner of shopping for votes.” Ajit Singh grew up@Ajeetsinghpala The consumer of the title wrote, “It’s a violation of the code of conduct to distribute a sari with a photograph.” The identical consumer additional wrote, “Their saris can even be digested and they won’t be voted.” Amar Bhavle@AmarBhavle One other consumer by the title requested, “Is not this a violation of the code of conduct?”

In the meantime, all the political events have began their campaign in the digital world with attention-grabbing hashtags, passionate tunes and fast response. Slogans and artists in numerous events are always working to ship messages to voters on Fb and YouTube or reply to the opposition occasion in a sensible manner. The Bharatiya Janata Get together (BJP) has launched a campaign tune for Uttar Pradesh primarily based on the fashionable Sri Lankan tune ‘Manike Mage Hithe’ sung by Yohani De Silva.

The lyrics of the BJP’s campaign tune are, “Sabki Mann Ki Yeh Bhasha, Yeh Do-Do Hain Asha, Yehi Modi, Yehi Yogi, Utkaal, Sahayak.” Together with this, the tune consists of the actions of the Yogi Adityanath authorities of the state, ‘Riot. The ‘free’ 5 years, the enchancment of energy provide and the development of Ram temple in Ayodhya have been outlined. The tune was shared by the BJP and its leaders on their respective social media accounts final week. A tune titled “Aayegi Phir Se BJP” has additionally been launched in which pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Chief Minister have been used.

The Samajwadi Get together has separate songs for its campaign, one of which is the tune in Awadhi dialect, “Khadeda hoibe” (Will throw out) which talks about ousting the BJP from energy in the state. In Goa, the Trinamool Congress has launched a tune in Konkani language with the lyrics, “Aiello do Phulanchho Kaal, Goyechi Navi Sakal” (The Age of Two Flowers is the new daybreak of Goa right here) for its campaign. is making an attempt. The reference of two flowers in the tune is from the election image of Trinamool Congress.

In Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Get together (AAP) has hit out at Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, who has been making “ballot guarantees” since assuming workplace. You’re displaying him in the sketch “Elaan Mantri” (Announcement Minister). The Punjab Congress has additionally retaliated by releasing its personal sketch depicting AAP’s nationwide convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as the “promoting brother” in addition to sarcastically saying that “hole slogans are Kejriwal ka kaam hai channi”. In the meantime, the new occasion ‘Punjab Lok Congress’ floated by former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has received ‘hockey stick and ball’ as the election image, with the hashtag “#Bas Hun Gol Karna Baaki”. .”

Uttarakhand Congress is focusing on BJP by making a video on One Rank One Pension (OROP). On this video, kids in army uniform are heard saying that the ex-servicemen haven’t but obtained the full advantages of the pension scheme. This video relies on an commercial for an internet purchasing portal. To this, the Uttarakhand BJP mentioned, “The entire nation is aware of who disadvantaged the troopers of OROP and who ensured that they get their due. Let’s have a look at how the troopers themselves are exposing the lies of the nation’s most unfaithful occasion.