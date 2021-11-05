Surat’s company gifts electric scooters to its employees on Diwali, know why this decision was taken

A Surat based company in Gujarat has done something similar, giving its employees electric scooters as a Diwali gift. The company has taken this decision due to rising petrol prices and other factors.

The demand for electric scooters is increasing in India, so what to say if you get e-scooters as a gift. A Surat based company in Gujarat has done something similar, giving its employees electric scooters as a Diwali gift. The company has taken this decision due to rising petrol prices and other factors. The company has gifted electric scooters to 35 employees this Diwali.

“Keeping in view the rising fuel prices and other factors, we have decided to gift electric vehicles to our employees,” said company director Subhash Davar. After this decision of the company, this issue remains a topic of discussion in the media. Subhash Davar says that this will help in creating a clean environment and green city. Along with this, the cost of oil consumption will also be curbed. Apart from this, there will also be facility for the employees to come and go.

Will help in environmental protection

Subhash further said that he has always believed in the harmony of the environment and likes to live in the company of nature. He also mentioned that he wants to take all possible steps to protect the environment. In such a situation, this decision will give them double benefit, along with environmental protection, it will also help in convenience.

Read also: Indian Railway IRCTC: These 24 special trains going to run for Bihar on Chhath Puja, check the list here

35 employees got electric scooter

Subhash Davar’s son Chirag Davar, who oversees the business, said the company has gifted electric scooters to 35 of its employees as Diwali gifts. Keeping in mind the rising prices of petrol and diesel and other factors, the company has decided to offer electric scooters to its employees. As soon as the employees received the electric scooter as a gift, their faces were lit up. These scooters have been distributed to the employees in a program organized on the occasion of Diwali.