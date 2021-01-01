SURAV GANGULY BCCI CHIEF: BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly to meet ECB CEO Tom Harrison

It is still questionable what the outcome of the series will be after the fifth and final Test, which was canceled due to Corona’s fears. The match could take place in July next year when the Indian team travels to England for a limited overs tour.Board Chairman Sourav Ganguly is going to England on a personal visit and is expected to meet Harrison on September 22 or 23. There could also be discussions about holding the match next year.

Tom Harrison, chief executive of the England and Wales Cricket Board, said on Friday that the Test proposed by the BCCI in exchange for the canceled fifth Test would be a separate match on the side of the series. “I think this is a different situation,” Harrison told Sky Sports. We are given a few more options to look out for.

He was asked if it would be a separate match or a series decider. If it is a separate match, India will be declared the winner, but it has not been officially confirmed yet.