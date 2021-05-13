Surbhi Chandna REVEALS Hina Khan had warned her about Naagin 5 – deets inside





Surbhi Chandna is likely one of the hottest TV actresses in India. She is greatest recognized for her portrayal of Annika Oberoi in StarPlus’ Ishqbaaaz. A few of her different widespread exhibits are Sanjivani and Naagin 5. The present went off air in February 2015. Additionally Learn – Take inspiration from Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Hina Khan and different movie star actresses and look your greatest on Eid

In an interview, Surbhi Chandna talked about how Hina Khan had messaged her earlier than she took up the present. Hina warned her that Naagin 5 was going to be robust. She added that she has met Hina Khan in lots of features, and she or he stated that she is a really down-to-earth individual. She even stated that Hina had even wished her luck for her position of Bani within the present Naagin. Additionally Learn – Khatron Ke Khiladi: Hina Khan, Gurmeet Choudhary, Aditya Narayan – 10 celebrities who missed out on successful the present by a whisker

Hina was part of Naagin 5 for the preliminary few episodes. She later revealed that she didn’t wish to do it. In a dwell chat, she revealed, “I had made it fairly clear months in the past that I do not wish to do tv for some time. I nonetheless follow it. Ideally, I did not wish to do the three episodic factor. I wasn’t positive whether or not I ought to do it as I’m exploring a special house. I actually cannot say no to Ekta and I actually actually respect her loads.” Additionally Learn – Hina Khan shares reminiscences of her father; says ‘Simply hold smiling in heavens my angel’

She had added, “When she (Ekta) known as me herself I could not say no. Had it been anyone else, I’m brazenly saying I might have stated no. However it was Ekta so I couldn’t. I’ve quite a lot of respect for that girl. She is like an inspiration to me. She is aware of the truth that I do not wish to do tv. I used to be additionally supplied Naagin 4 as nicely. Clearly predominant karna nahi chahti hoon, nahi toh I might have performed it however I do not wish to do TV.”

Keep tuned to GadgetClock for the most recent scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Net-Collection.

Click on to hitch us on Fb, (*5*), Youtube and Instagram.

Additionally comply with us on Fb Messenger for up to date updates.



