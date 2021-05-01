Surdas Jayanti 2021: Date, time, and significance

Sant Surdas (1478-1581 C.E.) was an amazing poet and musician recognized for his devotional songs dedicated to Lord Krishna. Historians say Sant Surdas was born in 1478 C.E. in village Sihi of Faridabad district in Haryana. Nonetheless, there are specific claims that he took delivery at Runkta close to Agra.

In response to the Hindu lunar calendar, the delivery anniversary of Sant Surdas is noticed on Shukla Paksha, Panchami in Vaishakha month. This 12 months Surdas Jayanti is going down on Might 17, 2021.

Surdas Jayanti 2021 date and time

Surdas Jayanti 2021 is being commemorated on Monday, Might 17, 2021. The Panchami tithi begins at 10:00 am on Might 16, 2021, and ends at 11:34 am on Might 17, 2021.

Surdas Jayanti 2021 life and significance

Surdas was born as a blind little one on account of which he was ignored by his household. Thus he left his residence at an early age of six and started praising Lord Krishna at a really younger age. Surdas’ music and stunning poetry caught the eye of many laurels. Surdas’ fame unfold far thus making the Mughal emperor Akbar his patron.

Within the final years of his life, Surdas lived in Braj and survived on the donations that he obtained for singing Bhajans and speaking on spiritual subjects. Surdas had penned and composed 100 thousand songs in his magnum opus the Sur Sagar (Ocean of Melody), out of which solely about 8,000 are in existence.

