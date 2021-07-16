Surekha Sikri Dies: Balika Vadhu’s ‘Dadi Sa’ Surekha Sikri passes away due to cardiac arrest | Surekha Sikri Dies: ‘Grandmother’ of Balika Vadhu Surekha Sikri passes away

New Delhi: Veteran actress Surekha Sikri, who ran her coin from Bollywood to TV world, has passed away. According to the information, at the age of 75, Surekha Sikri breathed her last due to cardiac arrest. After this news, there is a wave of mourning in the TV and Bollywood world.

National Film Award Winner

Remind that after working in Bollywood for many years, when Surekha Sikri turned to TV, she left everyone behind there too. She played the role of Dadi Sa in the famous serial Balika Vadhu which is remembered till date. At the same time, she played the memorable character of grandmother in Ayushmann Khurrana’s superhit film ‘Badhaai Ho’ three years ago. Let us tell you that he also won the National Film Award.

Manager confirmed

His manager has given information about the death of Surekha Sikri. The manager has informed the media that it is a matter of sadness that Surekha is no more. He died this morning at the age of 75. She was in a lot of trouble after the second brain stroke.

