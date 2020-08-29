Suresh Raina and Dhoni: Suresh Raina tells stories of friendship with MS Dhoni

Highlights Suresh Raina told stories of friendship with Mahendra Singh Dhoni

Dhoni had joked with Raina, said Captain Sir

Raina also took ‘revenge’, harassing Dhoni

New Delhi

Suresh Raina has told some unique stories of his interaction with MS Dhoni. Both the players have retired from international cricket (Raina Dhoni retired). However, in the Indian Premier League, they play together for the Chennai Super Kings. Raina and Dhoni’s friendship has grown stronger over time.

Suresh Raina has mentioned a two-year ban on Chennai Super Kings. Rajasthan Royals were banned in 2016 and 2017 along with Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The players of these teams went to Gujarat Lions and Rising Pune Super Giants.

Raina said playing against his old teammates was a mixed feeling. While Raina captained the Gujarat Lions, Dhoni led the RPS. Raina remembers that when he came out to bat, Dhoni said from behind the stumps, ‘Captain Saheb, go.’



Raina had said on Gaurav Kapoor’s 22-yard show, ‘It was a mixed feeling. I remember we were playing in Rajkot. Ashwin was bowling. McCullum was at the end of the non-strike. I was batting. Dhoni’s brother was taking wickets. Faf du Plessis was standing on the first slip. It felt like we were playing the neighboring Kanga League! When I came to bat, Dhoni Bhai said, ‘Come on, Captain Saheb’ and I said, ‘Oh brother, a little behind me.’ It was a lot of fun. ‘

Referring to the second incident, Raina mentioned the incident where Dhoni brought drinks to the ground. This is the talk of the two-match series against Ireland in 2018. Raina explained how he was deliberately harassing the former captain by asking for different things. On this, Dhoni had also said, ‘Bahu bade wala hai tu’.

READ Also Liverpool's Top All-Time Champions League Scorers IPL 2020: Suresh Raina out of the entire tournament, corona’s shadow on the team

Raina said, ‘We went to Ireland. This is the year 2018. We had a lot of fun after the match. Dhoni’s brother had brought me drinks there. Once he thought I was asking for too many bats and gloves, he brought the whole kit bag to the field and said, ‘Let me take what I want, don’t call me back on the field’. I think I was batting with KL Rahul. We both hit half-centuries. Raina smiled and said, ‘I still said,’ Do one thing, bring one catch. ‘And he said,’ You’re too big, you wait, drink water, I’ll bring it. ‘ So it was a lot of fun. I told myself I would take full revenge that day.

Raina further said that Dhoni had told him that if you had a team, I would have become the champion. Raina said, ‘We were playing well that season. He told me, ‘If I were your team, we would be champions.’ He was explaining to me. He didn’t have a match that day and he was asking about my team composition and other things.

Suresh Raina praised Kashmir’s Abdul Samad for shining in the IPL

Both Pune and Gujarat failed to win the IPL title in both the seasons. In the second session, Dhoni was dropped from the Pune captaincy. In 2017, under the leadership of Steve Smith, they lost to Mumbai Indians by one run in the final.

