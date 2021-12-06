Suresh Raina Do Not Like MS Dhoni Single Habbit Tells What Sachin Tendulkar Likes To Listen Before Hitting Century Video With RJ Raunac

Suresh Raina, while talking to RJ Raunak, has revealed what he does not like about MS Dhoni. Along with this, he has also given information about an anecdote related to Sachin Tendulkar and his special choice.

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina is making headlines these days for many old stories. Meanwhile, an interview of his a few days back has surfaced in which he is telling many things related to Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar. In this video, he has told that what he does not like about Dhoni.

Actually this video is of Suresh Raina’s question and answer by Radio Jockey Raunak. This video has been shared by RJ on his personal YouTube channel on 1 December 2021. This video is the second part of the series ’13 Answers Nahi’. In this, many questions are asked by RJ to Raina, which are answered in a funny way by the cricketer.

Raina does not like this thing about Dhoni

Meanwhile, there was a question related to MS Dhoni. Raina is considered a close friend of Dhoni. Both the players have also played a lot of cricket together. Not only this, last year together, both the players also announced their retirement from international cricket.

RJ asked Raina, what do you not like about Dhoni? He replied that he had not picked up my phone. Apart from this, Raina has also shared an incident related to Sachin Tendulkar in this video.

Sachin loves this song of Bappi Da

Referring to an anecdote related to Sachin Tendulkar, Raina said, ‘Sachin paaji loves a song ‘Yaad Aa Raha Hai’ by Bappi Da. Often he used to listen to this song in the dressing room as well. Many times he used to go listening to this song before scoring a century. It happened many times that when he went to hear this song and he has scored a century.

Apart from this, Raina also told that when he scored a century in Test debut. At that time the master blaster also gave him a treat. The left-handed batsman has also mentioned about Sachin Tendulkar in his autobiography ‘Believe’ from the very first line.

Significantly, Suresh Raina announced his retirement from international cricket on 15 August 2020, moments after the announcement of MS Dhoni’s retirement. Apart from India, both players have also played cricket for IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings for a long time. However, he has not been retained by CSK for IPL 2022.