Suresh Raina Emotional video shared by chennai super kings after chinna thala remains unsold in IPL 2022 Mega Auction

Suresh Raina Emotional Video Shared by CSK For Chinna Thala: Chennai Super Kings has shared an emotional video for Suresh Raina. This video shows many memories related to his CSK journey from 2008 to 2021.

For Suresh Raina, who was unsold in the IPL 2022 Mega Auction, his former team Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has bid farewell to him by sharing an emotional video. Through this post, CSK told that Chinna Thala was associated with them in 2008. Since then, many moments till 2021 have been shown in this video.

In the recently concluded mega auction, Suresh Raina, known as Mr. IPL, was not bought by any of the 10 franchises including CSK. This happened when he performed brilliantly in IPL for 12 consecutive years. In 2020, he returned home from Dubai due to personal reasons and the 2021 season was bad for him. Earlier, Raina always led CSK to victory on crucial occasions.

Keeping this achievement of Suresh Raina in mind, IPL’s second most successful franchise Chennai Super Kings shared a video of his memories on their Twitter page on Monday. In the English-Tamil Mix caption of this video, CSK wrote, “Memories from 2008 till now. We always respected Chinna Thala.

Suresh Raina did not sell because of this?

Let us tell you that after the mega auction, CSK CEO Kashi Vishwanath said on not bidding for Raina, saying, ‘Raina has been one of the consistent performers for CSK for the last 12 years. Of course, Raina’s absence was very difficult for us. But at the same time, you should also understand that the composition of the squad depends on the form and type of team that any team would like to have. So we thought he might not fit in this team.

How was Suresh Raina’s IPL career?

Suresh Raina is one of the top run scorers in the history of IPL. He has scored 5528 runs in 205 matches at a strike rate of 136.73 and an average of 32.52. He also has 39 fifties and a century to his name. In bowling too, Raina has taken 25 wickets in his name. From 2008 to 2021, he has consistently made his mark in the IPL season by season. This is the reason why he is also called Mr IPL.

This is CSK’s squad for IPL 2022

Ravindra Jadeja (16 Cr), MS Dhoni (12 Cr), Ruturaj Gaikwad (8 Cr), Moeen Ali (6 Cr), Robin Uthappa (2 Cr), Ambati Rayudu (6.75 Cr), Devon Conway (1 Cr), Shubhranshu Senapati (0.20 Cr), Hari Nishanth (0.20 Cr), N Jagadeesan (0.20 Cr), Deepak Chahar (14 Cr), KM Asif (0.20 Cr), Tushar Deshpande (0.20 Cr), Mahish Thekshana (0.70 Cr), Simarjit Singh (0.20 Cr), Adam Milne (1.90 Cr), Mukesh Choudhary (0.20 Cr), Dwayne Bravo (4.40 Cr), Shivam Dubey (4 Cr), Rajvardhan Hungergekar (1.50 Cr), Dwayne Pretorius (0.50 Cr), Mitchell Santner ( 1.9 Cr), Prashant Solanki (1.20 Cr), Chris Jordan (3.60 Cr), Bhagat Verma (0.20 Cr).