Suresh Raina Father Died After Prolonged Cancer Disease Specialist in Making Bomb At Indian Army Harbhajan Singh Paid Tribute

Suresh Raina’s Father Demise, Harbhajan Singh Pays Tribute: Suresh Raina’s father Trilokchand Raina breathed his last at his home in Ghaziabad on Sunday. Harbhajan Singh, Raina’s teammate in the 2011 World Cup, condoled the death of his father and paid tribute.

While the whole country was mourning the death of Swara Kokila Lata Mangeshkar on Sunday, in the meantime Suresh Raina’s father, who was former India cricketer, also passed away. Raina’s father Trilokchand Raina lost the battle after a long battle against cancer. He was employed in the Ordnance Factory of the Indian Army and was a specialist in making bombs.

According to the reports, Suresh Raina’s father was fighting a battle against cancer for a long time. After a long fight, he lost the battle on 6 February 2022 and said goodbye to the world. These days Raina was at his Ghaziabad home and was serving his father. On Sunday too, he condoled the death of Swara Kokila Lata Mangeshkar.

A few hours after his tweet, a mountain of sorrow broke on him too. Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh paid tribute to his fellow cricketer’s father on the death. He wrote that, ‘Sad to hear about Suresh Raina’s father. May your soul rest in peace Uncle Ji.

Suresh Raina’s family is originally from Rainawari village in Jammu and Kashmir, but Suresh Raina’s grandfather left the village after the killing of Kashmiri Pandits in the 1990s. At that time he had settled in Muradnagar, Ghaziabad. Raina’s father worked in the Ordnance Factory and was an expert in making bombs.

Very sad to hear Suresh Raina’s father @ImRaina RIP uncle ji ?? — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) February 6, 2022

Raina was made a cricketer even in the salary of 10 thousand

Trilok Chand Raina was a very hard working person and at that time he was getting salary of only 10 thousand rupees. Despite the low salary, he gave good upbringing to the children. They did not have enough money to send Suresh Raina to the expensive cricket academy. He got his son enrolled in Guru Gobind Singh Sports College, Lucknow in 1998. After this Raina did not look back and today everyone knows him.

Suresh Raina said goodbye to international cricket along with MS Dhoni in 2020. He was also part of the Indian team that won the World Cup in 2011. Chennai Super Kings has released him for IPL 2022. He will be participating in the upcoming mega auction on February 12 and 13. He has scored 768 Tests, 5615 ODIs and 1604 T20 runs in his career.