Surface Duo 2 passes FCC with 5G, NFC and wireless charging support

Microsoft is expected to announce its new Surface Duo 2 handset at a special Surface hardware event on Wednesday, September 22. While the rumors so far point to a triple-camera system, it appears that the device has gone through FCC certification with support for 5G, NFC and wireless charging.

Windows Central The dual-screen Android device has been spotted in FCC documents published last week, the report said. The documents mention “wireless power transfer,” but it’s not entirely clear whether the Qi standard will be supported for wireless charging here. Windows Central speculates that the Surface Duo 2 may instead include support for inductive charging for the Surface Pen.

FCC documents also confirm 5G and NFC support, both of which were missing from the original Surface Duo. It also mentions ultra-wideband (UWB) support, which could mean that the Surface Duo 2 will connect to accessories that support the standard.

There are no hints on the new triple-camera system, though we’re expecting to see that on the Surface Duo 2. The new camera system is expected to add a camera bump to the rear of the device, as seen in images leaked earlier this year. The Surface Duo 2 should also ship with Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 888 processor, and include a few other small changes such as moving the fingerprint reader to the power button and centering the USB-C port on the bottom right.

Microsoft's Surface event will begin on September 22 at 11AM ET/8AM PT. We're also expecting a Surface Pro 8 with a 120Hz display and Thunderbolt support, a redesigned Surface Book 4, a Surface Go 3, and an update to the Surface Pro X.