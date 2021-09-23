Surface Laptop Studio isn’t as original as Microsoft would have you believe

OK, I know it may be partly my fault. When I reviewed Microsoft’s 13.5-inch Surface Book 3 last year, I complained that the design was dated. I complained that my biggest nitpicks about the Surface Book 2 (which I’ve owned for years, by the way) weren’t fixed. Microsoft still hadn’t figured out how to do anything new or fun with the detachable, I lamented. “This form factor could be a dead end.”

I love the Surface Book and am a staunch defender of Line. I couldn’t see myself using anything else as my primary driver. I hoped – prayed – that Microsoft would release a slimmer, sleeker, better Surface Book 4 as a result of my words. I hoped they’d inspire Microsoft to push for full-size detachable workstations, a form factor that only Microsoft has really mastered, to heights it’s never seen before.

Unfortunately, it appears that Microsoft has done the opposite. The Surface Book line, it appears, is no longer there. Instead, we got the Surface Laptop Studio, a product that Microsoft is pushing as a groundbreaking innovation, but which it really is — as anyone who follows PC releases closely can tell you. Is – a step back from the innovative space and into the area that is more familiar to the laptop sector.

Instead of innovating — anything — with the Surface Book form factor, Microsoft has gotten rid of it.

So this Surface Laptop Studio is a laptop with 360 degree hinge. A stylus stays on the lower edge. You can use the device like a regular clamshell. You can also drag the display forward on the keyboard and elevate it like a small tent just above the touchpad (a position Microsoft is calling “stage mode”). Or you can flip the display over the hinge, and use something like a tablet. Those are just three positions – the hinge can’t hold the screen at any angle you want.

Now, Microsoft is touting it as the next step in the Book line: a new, innovative form factor. “This Surface is the culmination of years of innovation — on hinges, displays, silicon, and more,” Microsoft’s vice president of devices said of the studio. CEO Satya Nadella announced that the company is “creating a new laptop category.”

But if you look at the laptop market as closely as I do, it’s hard not to look at this device and think, “Oh boy, one more of these.”

Just to catch everyone else: this is not a new or unique design. For one, ThinkPads were literally doing something similar in 1994. But to pull a more modern example out of the air, HP has been doing this for a few years now, and its 2021 Elite Folio is basically a leather-covered thing. That laptop also has a stylus (though it occupies an arguably more convenient location, right above the keyboard). HP declined to comment on the Surface Laptop Studio for this story.

Acer (you know, that tiny, obscure laptop maker) was also rolling out a similar form factor in early 2013. It has a gaming laptop which is one of its kind. It has a whole line of creator-oriented workstations that are basically what they are. The ConceptD Easel is actually a more advanced version of this design with more powerful components (as Acer told me when I pinged the company for comment). That screen can be placed at any angle, so you can float it above the deck at infinite angles, use it as a reverse-clamshell, with the screen facing away from the keyboard (but still vertical), or Place it in any number of other positions.

Laptop Studio can’t even make a cost-saving case against these two laptops. Its base model (Core i5, with integrated graphics, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage) is $1,599.99, and the stylus and its charger together are an additional $164.98; A comparable Elite Folio (stylus included) is currently listed at $1,416, and a ConceptD 3 Easel (stylus included) with a Core i7, a discrete GPU, and twice the storage is $1,499.99. And before you start all build quality – both the Elite Folio and ConceptD are great laptops with great keyboards and touchpads. They are premium devices targeting a deep pocketed crowd. (I mean, the Elite Folio is literally covered in leather.)

And apart from these direct competitors, there are various Surface Pro clones that serve a pretty similar use case. To be clear, the old Surface Book and new Surface Laptop Studio are very different from the Surface Pro and its ilk: they’re full-size laptops with chips in their base (and optional discrete GPU), while Surface Pros are Windows tablets. To which you can attach a keyboard and kickstand. But I think the Surface Book case on the Surface Pro is still much sturdier than the Surface Laptop Studio case on the Surface Pro.

While the Surface Laptop Studio may be a great device, it’s not a new category of laptop

Think about it: The Surface Laptop Studio only has three positions, and something like the Surface Pro or the excellent ThinkPad X12 Detachable might even have all of those positions. This could be a clamshell laptop or tablet, and detach the keyboard but leaving out the kickstand would work for the same use case as the Stage Mode.

In short, while the Surface Laptop Studio may be a great device, it is not a new laptop category.

And that’s fine! Laptops don’t need to be a new category to be an attractive purchase. And the Studio certainly has some advantages along the lines of HP and Acer. It has a more powerful processor than the Folio, which is powered by a Snapdragon chip. And perhaps most importantly, it has a higher resolution screen than either of those models.

But I’m still not convinced this laptop will attract fans of either of those devices. They are both targeting a fairly specific audience that is uniquely suited to this type of variable form factor, and they fit those audiences very well. It may have more success making conversions than the Surface Pro territory, especially for those who want a bigger screen than what those tablets offer. But those people will have to pay a little more for that real estate as well. A comparable ThinkPad X12 detachable (stylus and keyboard included) is $300 cheaper than this laptop as of this writing. The Surface Pro 8 is also a bit cheaper, even if you add the price of the Type Cover. The laptop studio’s extra-inch screen might not be worth everyone’s.

A bigger screen also means a heavier body—they’re both detachable devices (with their keyboards) more than a pound lighter than the Studio, which is also heavier than the Surface Book 3.

My best guess is that the Surface Laptop Studio is best positioned to appeal to those who were already fans of the Surface Book line. And as a member of this apparently small group, this is where I really hang out. Because while there was a lot that was great about the Surface Book, what I was willing to pay such a high price for was the innovation behind it. it was an Impressive device; Microsoft was the only company to make it. It fulfilled a unique combination of needs that no other laptop in the world could meet. In my last few years as a Surface Book owner, I’ve considered switching to a Specter or XPS several times, but I just couldn’t make it—I can’t let go of that detachable screen.

Sure, the Surface Book wasn’t perfect. But this was something different — and in the crowded and competitive laptop space, it’s rare to see a laptop that’s truly one-of-a-kind.