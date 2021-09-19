Surface Pro 8 leaked with 120Hz display and Thunderbolt support

Microsoft is preparing to launch a new Surface Pro 8 model next week, and a leak reveals exactly what to expect. Twitter account shadow leaks Published an image of the Surface Pro 8 which appears to be a retail listing. The account claims that the Surface Pro 8 will ship with a new 13-inch 120Hz display with narrow bezels and two Thunderbolt ports.

ledge It was reported last week that the Surface Pro 8 will ship without a USB-A port in favor of USB-C and Thunderbolt. We also reported that Microsoft is testing a 120Hz display for the Surface Pro lineup. The leaked image and specs are in line with what we’ve heard from sources familiar with Microsoft’s plans.

The leak also suggests that Microsoft is moving to a removable SSD on the Surface Pro 8. It matches the Surface Laptop 4, Surface Pro X, and the business-only Surface Pro 7 Plus and will make it easier for businesses to swap out drives.

Microsoft is holding a Surface hardware event on September 22, where we’re expected to announce the Surface Pro 8, Surface Go 3, a redesigned Surface Book 4, an updated Surface Pro X and a successor to Android . Powered Surface Duo. stay tuned ledge For all Surface News on September 22 from 11AM ET / 8AM PT.