President of Belarus Alexander G. EU officials say Lukashenko is analyzing air traffic in Minsk, the capital of Belarus, as possible evidence that he is effectively influencing the flow of migrants to EU countries.

Minsk Airport’s schedule, effective October 31, shows at least 47 scheduled flights per week from destinations in the Middle East, with no more than 23 flights per week as per its previous schedule. Additional flights include a new daily route from Damascus on the Airbus A320 operated by Syrian airline Cham Wings.

Travel agencies in Iraq’s Kurdistan Region, from which many immigrants have come, are offering packages that include visas to Belarus and airfare of about $ 3,000 via Turkey or the United Arab Emirates.

Peter Stano, a spokesman for the EU’s executive branch, said authorities were monitoring flights from about two dozen countries carrying migrants to Minsk – including Morocco, Syria, South Africa, Somalia, India, Sri Lanka, Algeria, Libya and Yemen. European Home Affairs Commissioner Yalva Johansson said the European Union was stepping up “contacts with partner countries” to prevent migrants from entering Belarus.