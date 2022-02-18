World

Surgeon General Vivek Murthy tests positive for COVID-19

15 seconds ago
Surgeon General Vivek Murthy tested positive for COVID-19, he tweeted Friday morning, his 4-year-old daughter tested positive for the virus and was experiencing symptoms just days after it was revealed.

Surgeon General Vivek Murthy made the remarks during a news conference with White House Press Secretary Jane Saki at the White House in Washington on July 15, 2021.

(Reuters / Tom Brenner)

California is the first state to officially change the endemic approach to ‘living with coronavirus’

“Update: My 5 year old son, my wife Alice and I have all tested positive for COVID-19. Our son has runny nose and low grade fever but otherwise he is eating, drinking, playing with his sister and his favorite. Watching cartoons, “Murthy tweeted. “My four-year-old daughter who tested positive for the first time is OK. The fever is starting to improve. She’s still crowded and now she’s coughing all over, but fortunately she’s still smiling and enjoying her craft and crafts.”

The statue has been vaccinated and promoted, and its symptoms are “mild,” he says: muscle aches, colds and sore throats. Murthy said all eligible family members were also vaccinated earlier this week and tweeted on Friday that her family members also had mild symptoms.

The surgeon general’s positive test comes as coronavirus cases in the United States are declining sharply and many jurisdictions are returning restrictions such as mask mandates or vaccine requirements.

Murthy added that it is difficult for parents of children who test positive to protect themselves, and those who receive COVID-19 are told not to “beat themselves up.”

“We’ve tried to be safe but it’s hard when your kids are sick. You want to comfort them when they’re sick. It often requires being physically close. We’ll make that choice again, but for those who struggle I think family care. To maintain a balance of self-defense with taking, ”Murthy tweeted.

“While you can be as safe as you want, getting Kovid-19 can be frustrating and frustrating,” he added. “I feel it. It can also be a source of shame. Many assume that you must have been unaware of getting sick. Our security measures reduce the risk but they can’t eliminate the risk. Nothing.”

