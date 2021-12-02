Surgeon Was First Omicron Case in Israel. Only One Contact Is Sick.
Elad Maor initially feared that when he became the first Israeli to test positive for the new Omicron type on Saturday morning, he may have infected hundreds of people with the virus.
In the three days before its positive results, cardiologist Dr. Maor attended a large staff meeting at his hospital, east of Tel Aviv. They had stents inserted into the blood vessels of 10 patients. And he went to a cardiology conference north of Tel Aviv, shared a 90-minute car ride with a 70-year-old colleague, and dined with five others in a crowded canteen.
Dr. Maor, 45, was involved in piano singing with dozens of listeners, where his 13-year-old son played a small piece by Hungarian musician Stephen Heller. And finally, last Friday night, Dr. Maor, along with his wife and nine other family members, ate c-bass at his father-in-law’s house.
But of those many, most of whom received three shots of the Pfizer-Biotech vaccine, only his 70-year-old colleague has so far tested positive for the Omicron type in five days.
That number could rise further, as tests can take several days for the virus to appear, and not every contact has been tested. But Dr. At least 50 people have already undergone PCR testing at Maor’s hospital, Sheba Medical Center, and at least 10 of them have been tested at least three times.
These preliminary results have led cautious pathologists in Sheba, one of Israel’s leading coronavirus laboratories, to cautiously hope that people who have been vaccinated three times will not be as vulnerable to Omicron as at first.
Dr. Although Maor met many people last week, almost all of them were health care workers or close family members. And the people he spent most of his time with were completely vaccinated and recently had a third “booster” shot.
The director of the Infectious Diseases Epidemiology Unit at Sheba, a leader in viral research, Prof. Gili Regev-Yoche said it was important not to extrapolate too much from separate cases. “But it does tell us that, in some cases, if you have been vaccinated, Omicron is not as contagious,” he said. Said Regve-yoche. “And I think that’s a big deal.”
Dr. Maor, who was alone at home on Wednesday night, was hit so hard by the virus that despite being fully vaccinated, and not a healthy smoker without any long-term medical conditions. The cardiologist spent Saturday and Sunday in bed with fever, sore throat and muscle aches – and on Wednesday afternoon he began to feel better.
“Despite everything, despite the vaccines and the booster, I was in bed for 48 hours,” said Dr. Maor said in a phone interview. “If I hadn’t had the vaccine, I probably would have ended up in the hospital.”
Pvt. The experience of Regev-yoche, a coronavirus expert, and her colleague underscored the need for travelers to keep testing themselves and avoid busy places for a few extra days after arriving from a country with a high infection rate.
Dr. Maor returned from London last Wednesday, where he had attended another crowded cardiology conference. Because he had twice had a negative test in London and the third time back in Israel, he felt he was safe to work as usual. But his experience showed how the virus did not appear in several days of testing.
This shows that ideally, every newcomer to the country will be tested every morning for at least five days after it lands, says Prof. Said Regve-yoche.
“People need to be careful,” she said. “Every day, every day.”
