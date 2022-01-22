Suriya’s Jai Bhim, Mohanlal’s Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham shortlisted for the Oscars 2022 | From India, Suriya’s ‘Jai Bheem’, Mohanlal’s ‘Marakkar’ in race for Oscar 2022

Suriya’s much-loved Tamil movie ‘Jai Bheem’ and Mohanlal’s Malayalam motion Marakkar have discovered place in the shortlist of 276 movies that are in the race for nominations at the 94th Academy Awards. These two films from India are included in the record. Nominations for the 94th Academy Awards will probably be introduced on February 8. The Oscars will probably be on March 27.

Final day, the Academy of Movement Footage Arts and Sciences launched an inventory of 276 movies shortlisted for the awards this 12 months. The makers of Jai Bhim made a tweet giving details about the Oscar shortlist of the movie. 2D Leisure wrote “In race for the Oscars! Jai Bheem makes it to 276 movies shortlisted by @TheAcademy for 94th Academy Award nominations.” Final week, a scene from the movie made it to the Oscars library.

Jai Bheem is a 1993 authorized drama primarily based on a real incident involving a case fought by Justice Okay Chandru. The critically acclaimed movie stars Suriya in the lead position. The movie additionally stars Lijomol Jose, Manikandan and Prakash Raj in necessary roles. The movie was nicely acquired resulting from its robust content material.

At the similar time, Malayalam movie Marakkar has gained three Nationwide Awards together with Greatest Characteristic Movie at the 67th Nationwide Awards final 12 months. Written and directed by Priyadarshan, the movie reveals the battle of Zamorin’s well-known naval chief, Kunjali Marakkar IV, performed by Mohanlal. It additionally stars Arjun Sarja, Suniel Shetty, Prabhudheva, Prabhu, Manju Warrier, Keerthy Suresh and Kalyani Priyadarshan in pivotal roles.

