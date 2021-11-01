Surjewala dares Haryana CM, to attempt questions, Khattar said this thing- Haryana: PHD level questions in constable recruitment exam? Surjewala challenged CM to solve it, Khattar gave this answer

On Surjewala’s challenge, Khattar jokingly said that when I have to become a inspector, that day I will think about it.

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Monday alleged that unreasonable questions were asked in the Haryana Police male constable recruitment examination. He claimed that even the chief minister and the police chief could not answer those questions. On the other hand, Khattar jokingly said on Surjewala’s challenge that when I have to become a inspector, that day I will think about it.

Surjewala said that if Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar or any of his ministers answers even 30 per cent of the questions, he will honor them. Surjewala said the candidates were asked questions related to the US, Russia, the FBI and Interpol. One or two questions were related to Haryana. The PhD level questions on extraneous subjects were completely irrelevant to the test and the ability of the candidates.

He said that the questions should be related to Haryana along with subjects like IPC and Human Rights. He said that HSSC had mentioned in its advertisement that the questions would be of class 12th level. But the questions asked in the police constable exam are such that neither the chief minister nor the police chief or other senior police officers can answer. The Congress leader said that such questions were asked so that some selected candidates could get entry through the back door.

He demanded that the government should abolish the selection panel and conduct the examination again. Keep in mind that the Police Constable Recruitment Exam is being conducted in three phases (31st October, 1st November and 2nd November). He said that more than 30 question papers of various recruitment examinations have been leaked in seven years. The Congress leader alleged that not a single person has been blamed for this. Not even a single link of the paper leak mafia with those in power has been exposed.

On the other hand, Chief Minister Khattar said that multiple sets of questions for constable recruitment exam was HSSC’s way of preventing malpractice. He should be appreciated. He said that whether the questions are easy or difficult, they are one for all. Accordingly the eligibility will be decided. He claimed that HSSC is an independent body and the government “does not interfere in its working.