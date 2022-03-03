World

Surrender or fight, the Russian soldier, who came to threaten the mayor of Konotop city of Ukraine, was surrounded by a mob and saved his life with hand grenades in both hands.

11 hours ago
Surrender or fight, the Russian soldier, who came to threaten the mayor of Konotop city of Ukraine, was surrounded by a mob and saved his life with hand grenades in both hands.
Surrender or fight, the Russian soldier, who came to threaten the mayor of Konotop city of Ukraine, was surrounded by a mob and saved his life with hand grenades in both hands.

Surrender or fight, the Russian soldier, who came to threaten the mayor of Konotop city of Ukraine, was surrounded by a mob and saved his life with hand grenades in both hands.

Surrender or fight, the Russian soldier, who came to threaten the mayor of Konotop city of Ukraine, was surrounded by a mob and saved his life with hand grenades in both hands.

The mayor of Konotop proposed to Artem Semenikhin that he either surrender or fight. He said the same thing to the citizens. After which the citizens of Ukraine became furious at the soldier, saying not to surrender.

In the midst of the war between Russia and Ukraine, such an incident happened in which Russian soldiers had to run for their lives. The case is of the city of Konotop in Ukraine, where the crowd turned furious on the Russian soldier. This soldier had gone to the mayor of Ukraine’s Konotop city to threaten Russian soldiers to surrender or fight. After which the citizens of Ukraine surrounded him from all sides and started pushing him. The video of this incident has surfaced.

The soldier was in the city on Ukraine’s southern coast to negotiate Ukraine’s surrender with residents after besieging the city. During this, he proposed to the mayor of Konotop, Artem Semenikhin, to either surrender or fight. He said the same thing to the citizens. After which the citizens of Ukraine became furious at the soldier, saying not to surrender.

It is seen in the video that the Russian soldier is defending himself with grenades in his hand and at the same time asking them to surrender. A Russian soldier walks through a furious crowd shouting slogans. While others scuffle with the soldier, oblivious to the threat of grenades. However, in the meantime, the Russian soldier got into the car with the help of hand grenades, escaping from the furious crowd.

On Thursday morning, Russian forces captured Kherson, a regional capital of 300,000 people on the Black Sea, along with its first major city in Ukraine. Russian troops have besieged Chernihiv in the northwest, and Mariupol in the south, as well as Kyiv and Kharkiv, Ukraine’s two largest cities.


