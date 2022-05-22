Surrey mayor under renewed pressure to resign as newly released court docs discredit claims – BC



Doug McCallum is dealing with elevated pressure to resign as mayor of Surrey.

The pressure comes after International Information reported particulars of beforehand sealed court paperwork associated to his public mischief cost. They have been unsealed Friday after International Information launched a court problem.

McCallum was charged with public mischief in December after contacting Surrey RCMP claiming he had been hit by a automotive on Sept. 4, 2021 in a Save-On-Meals car parking zone.

“McCallum offered a model of occasions that has been partially disproved based mostly on the assertion offered (by the driving force) … and the video surveillance obtained from the Save-On-Meals,” investigators acknowledged, partly, within the paperwork.

The Data To Acquire paperwork are the idea for police acquiring search warrants in a case.

Surrey, B.C. mayor 'not pinned' towards automobile, in accordance to new particulars in public mischief case

Surrey Coun. Jack Hundial, a former police officer, urged the embattled mayor to step apart.

“This man wants to step down,” he stated in an interview Saturday. “Voters and taxpayers are uninterested in this behaviour. It comes to be a black eye for the Metropolis of Surrey.”

As a part of the investigation, officers obtained a search warrant for McCallum’s trainers worn the day of the alleged incident. Manufacturing orders have been additionally delivered for his medical information, surveillance movies at Save-On-Meals and the Peace Arch Hospital, together with media interviews.

McCallum’s authorized payments proceed to be paid for by Surrey taxpayers.

“This isn’t proper,” stated Coun. Linda Annis on Saturday. “That is public cash and the general public deserves to understand how a lot is being spent on these authorized payments.”

Via his media relations officer, McCallum stated he gained’t touch upon this story whereas the matter is earlier than the courts.

McCallum is scheduled to be tried on the general public mischief cost in October, two weeks after the following municipal election. Not one of the allegations have been confirmed in court and he has pleaded not responsible.