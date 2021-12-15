Surveen Chawla on casting couch: I face body shaming in industry, chest size is questioned | Surveen Chawla said about the casting couch, ‘dirty questions were asked about the size of the waist-chest’

Actress Surveen Chawla revealed in a recent interview that she has been a victim of casting couch and body shaming several times in the Indian film industry. The actress told how she was body-shamed for the first time in connection with a film in Mumbai. He was told that if he did not weigh up to 56 kg, he would not get the roles in future.

In an interview with RJ Siddhartha Kanan, Surveen Chawla was questioned on the casting couch. Here she told that she was once questioned about the size of the chest from the waist, the actress told that my first film meeting was in Mumbai, before that I was doing TV. He had faced this bad experience while pursuing a career in films.

Surveen says, it happens to most of the women where their appearance is questioned, their weight is questioned, what is your waist size, what is your chest size, there are constant questions raised about it. “

At the same time, Surveen Chawla admitted that now these issues are being discussed openly in the film industry. Let us tell you that Surveen Chawla is going to be seen in the series Decoupled with R Madhavan. This series is releasing on Netflix on December 17.

It is worth noting that Surveen Chawla started his career with TV. In the year 2003, Kahi To Hoga was her first series, after which she was also a part of Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She has hosted the dance shows Ek Khiladi Ek Hasina and Comedy Circus. In today’s time Surveen Chawla has worked in many web series apart from films and is known for her acting.

