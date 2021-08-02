Survivor of Capsized Louisiana Lift Boat Seacor Power Detail Escape

“I lay down on the blanket, dozed off and the boat rolled,” Mr. Lewis said. “When I felt it roll, I jumped up and grabbed my life jacket.”

As Mr Lewis put on his life jacket, the television and shelves in his bedroom fell off the wall, he said.

“I looked out the window and I was able to see the bridge, which I shouldn’t have seen the bridge,” Mr. Lewis said. “But I saw the bridge – it was on the side.”

As he tried to escape, Mr Lewis said, he recalled his safety orientation, where he learned that in an emergency, a window would be the exit door.

“I pushed on that window as hard as I could,” Mr. Lewis said, “and it would never budge.” Mr Lewis said he then used a steel-toed boot to try to open the window and “nothing happened”. He finally managed to smash the glass using a fire extinguisher.