Surya Kumar Yadav England Test match: Playing Eleven Change Rotation Policy Indian Cricket Team Needs to Change Plan for Fourth Test

The defeat at the Indian camp has caused a stir. Captain Kohli may have said the reason for Leeds losing the Test to England was the pressure on the scoreboard, but the truth is everyone knows. The middle plate was exposed again. There are many questions that need to be answered. Big names don’t work. The batsmen were stuck on a set pattern. Theories like XI play and rotation are becoming a nonsense puzzle. Many veterans are also raising the flag of change in the team.The next Test is scheduled for September 2 at The Oval. A fast bowler can be placed in the fourth match. Ishant’s position seems to have been threatened by the Leeds Test bowling. Maybe this formula can balance the team. Removing Ishant provides an extra batting option. Be it the fast bowler batsman option in Shardul Thakur or the spin option with Ashwin. Ravichandran will bat better than the seventh-ranked Shami.If India goes with an expert batsman, it will be considered a revolutionary step. A sunflower in the middle panel on which the questions are being presented is sitting on a bench. Yes! We are talking about Suryakumar Yadav. If this Mumbaikar is included as the sixth expert batsman for the fourth Test, who will be out? Pujara took a run. Can Virat remove the vice-captain Rahane? Keep in mind that Ajinkya’s recent record is at least better than Kohli’s record. Hanuma Vihari, who is playing in Australia, has not got a chance so far.

What is the opinion of the veterans?

Former chief selector Dilip Vengsarkar and great batsman Sunil Gavaskar are clear. Both monsters think alike. Vengsarkar advocates for strengthening the batting line-up. He says one bowler should be thrown out and the sixth batsman should be fed. Gavaskar has also backed the idea of ​​playing with six batsmen. Well, just looking at the pitch will tell you how much moisture there is on it and it will be decided. Well, Kohli was thinking something different. He does not believe in the balance of expert batsmen.