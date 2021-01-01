Suryakumar Most Unique Record: Suryakumar Yadav’s Birthday See 3 Unknown Facts About 31st Birthday Mumbai Indians Bats

Indian batsman Suryakumar Yadav turns 31 today. Suriya, affectionately known as Desi Mister 360, is known for his innovative shots. Technically, the Mumbai batsman is equally adept. The journey of Suryakumar, who became a permanent member of the team in a small format, was not an easy one. The story of the struggle and their hard work is inspiring for any young player. Let’s take a look at some of the interesting aspects of his career that very few people know about.Suryakumar got a chance to make his debut in the second match of the home T20 series against England. But he didn’t get a chance to bat. He had no further expectations, but as soon as Ishaan Kishan was injured, he got a chance in the playing XI once again. He took the opportunity with both hands. He hit a six off the first ball of his career. This is a record in itself. To date, no Indian batsman has done so in the T20s. He also became the man of the match, scoring 57 off 31 balls.

Suryakumar Yadav was the vice-captain of KKR for three years.

Suryakumar used to be with Kolkata Knight Riders before joining Mumbai Indians in 2018. Very few people will know that Surya, who spent four seasons there, was the vice-captain of the team for three years. The team then reached the second round in 2016 and 2017 as well. But in 2018, KKR dropped both Gautam Gambhir and Suryakumar from the team. It was an amazing decision. Later, an attempt was made to buy Suryakumar in a mega auction, but Mumbai bought him for Rs 3.2 crore.

Won the Champions League before the IPL

There is another interesting record in the name of Suryakumar Yadav. He is the only player to have won the Champions League before the IPL Trophy. Surya, who made his IPL debut in 2012, won the Champions League T20 the following year. He scored 24 runs for Mumbai in the final. RCB lost the match by 31 runs. Two years later, he won his first IPL title with Mumbai. He was a member of the KKR team that won the title by defeating Chennai in 2014.