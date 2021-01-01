Suryakumar Yadav and Prithvi Shaw: Surya Kumar Yadav and Prithvi Shaw join Indian cricket team after completing quarantine

Young openers Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav, who are part of the Test squad for the current tour of England, have joined the Indian team at Lord’s. “Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav have completed a period of loneliness and have joined the team at Lord’s,” the BCCI’s media team said.Opener Shubhaman Gill, all-rounder Washington Sundar and fast bowler Awesh Khan were dropped from the current tour due to injuries and were replaced by Sou and Suryakumar.

Both the batsmen were part of the limited overs Indian team that toured Sri Lanka, where Suryakumar was declared the man of the match for the ODIs. Bengal’s top batsman Abhimanyu Ishwaran, who has been included as a stand-by for the England tour, has also been named in India’s squad.

Quarantine showed a funny video of Suryakumar Yadav and Prithvi Sau, ‘Andaj Apna Apna’

Prithvi Shaw will be the backup opener of the team, Suryakumar Yadav can be selected in the middle order. The recent form of Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara has not been very good and in such a situation the team management will have options.



Acting in isolation

The two have made a famous dialogue on the reel of the superhit Bollywood film ‘Andaaz Apna Apna’. The duo has acted on dialogues between Salman Khan and Aamir Khan in the reel. You can’t help but laugh at yourself. Suryakumar Yadav shared this video on his official Instagram account.