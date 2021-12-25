Suryakumar Yadav Double Century In Mumbai Cricket Association Tournament Hits 42 Boundaries With 209 Runs Partnership With Sachin

Suryakumar Yadav played a blistering innings of 249 runs in the domestic tournament of Mumbai. He took the ball across the boundary 42 times in his innings and also shared a partnership of 209 runs with Sachin.

Suryakumar Yadav played a blistering innings of 249 runs in the domestic tournament of Mumbai. He took the ball across the boundary 42 times in his innings and also shared a partnership of 209 runs with Sachin.

Suryakumar Yadav, who made his international debut for the Indian cricket team this year, has not been selected in the Test squad against South Africa. But before the selection of the team for the ODI series, he has caught everyone’s attention. Yadav played an innings of 249 runs in 152 balls during the 74th Police Invitational Shield tournament.

Suryakumar Yadav is included in the team of Parsi Gymkhana Club in this tournament organized every year by the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA). He scored 249 runs on the first day of the three-day match against Sports Club. In this innings, he crossed the ball 42 times with the help of 37 fours and 5 sixes.

Double century partnership with Sachin

Surya Kumar Yadav scored 178 runs in this innings only from the boundary. He first added 124 runs for the fourth wicket with Aditya Tare. After this, he made a big partnership of 209 runs with Sachin Yadav for the fifth wicket. Atif Atarwala made him his victim for 249 runs.

Let us tell you that Parsi Gymkhana has scored 524 runs for 9 wickets in 90 overs on the first day of this match. Apart from this, Aditya Tare scored 73, Sachin Yadav scored 63 and Vikrant scored 52 runs. On the other hand, Siddhesh Lad bowled brilliantly for the Sports Club, taking three wickets for 40 runs.

SKY debuted this year

31-year-old Suryakumar Yadav made his debut in international cricket this year. He has so far scored 124 runs in 3 ODIs at an average of 62. At the same time, in 9 innings of 11 T20 Internationals, he has 244 runs at an average of 35. It also includes his three half-centuries.

At the same time, he has scored more than 5 thousand runs in first class cricket. Apart from this, he has scored around 3 thousand runs in List-A cricket. Apart from this, he also has a great record in IPL. He has scored a total of 2341 runs in 100 innings of 115 matches. In view of this splendid record, his selection in the upcoming ODI series against South Africa is believed to be certain.