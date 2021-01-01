Suryakumar Yadav in the team: Farooq Engineer said make Suryakumar Yadav the test chief Shamil: Include Suryakumar Yadav in the test team

Highlights Former wicketkeeper Farooq Engineer said that he is a big fan of Suryakumar Yadav

He advised to keep Yadav in the team instead of Rahane or Pujara.

Farooq said that Yadav can put pressure on the opposition by scoring fast runs

The third match of the series between India and England will be played at Headingley from August 25.

New Delhi

The third match of the Test series between India and England will be played in Leeds from August 25. India took a 1-0 lead in the series with a win over Lord’s. Usually the winning team is not changed. But still, former Indian wicketkeeper Farooq Engineer is of the opinion that the team should make changes in the next match.

Pujara-rahane on the target of critics

Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara’s performance has been criticized by critics for some time. His recent game has not been very good. However, in the Lord’s Test, both of them played a key role in helping India out of the crisis. The pair put on a century partnership during difficult times to prevent England from returning to the match.

However, Farooq Engineer wants to include Suryakumar Yadav in the squad for the third match of the series. He is of the view that Suryakumar Yadav should be included in the playing XI in place of one of the two. The engineer described Yadav as the match-winner and said that his arrival would be of great benefit to the team.



‘I am a big fan of Yadav’

The engineer said, ‘First of all I want to say that I am a big fan of Suryakumar Yadav. I think he is a class player. I would definitely like to see him on the team instead of Pujara or Rahane. He is a class player, a very good player, but Suryakumar Yadav is a matchwinner.

Yadav can bat fast

“Shreer Iyer is out due to injury, but I definitely want to have Suryakumar in the team,” the engineer told Sports Tak. He’s an aggressive player, he can score fast centuries, runs at 70-80 for you. He is an amazing batsman, an amazing fielder and also a good man.

Suryakumar Yadav is the Trump card: Engineer

Suryakumar Yadav and Prithvi Shaw were not part of the Indian team that toured England. They were both playing a limited overs series in Sri Lanka under the leadership of Shikhar Dhawan. However, when Indian players Shubhaman Gill, Awesh Khan and Washington were pretty injured during the England tour, they were called up as backups.

Praising Yadav, the engineer further said that he has made a great start to his career and has shown the world the colors of his talent. The engineer claimed that the pitch at Headingley was suitable for batting and that Yadav would get a chance to make his Test debut.



The engineer further said, ‘Generally people avoid making changes in the winning team. But as they say, ‘the team should be on occasion’. Depends on Headingley’s wicket. I don’t see much difference in that. Headingley’s pitch is going to be great for Test cricket. It is counted among the best batting wickets in the world. So I would love to see Suryakumar Yadav in the team. That’s the Trump card for me.

