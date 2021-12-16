‘Suryavanshi’ became rich, ‘Radhe’ was in bad condition

The film business was badly damaged in 2021 due to the first complete closure and then open theaters with half capacity. Despite this, this business is slowly coming back on track. New movies are being announced. The made films are ready for release. This business is also tackling the challenge of OTT. Due to the closure of theaters, films could not be released and their heaps gathered. So in 2022, the chances of clashes in big films increased. In 2021, Akshay Kumar emerged as a successful hero and was seen leaving behind the Khan trio – Salman, Shahrukh, Aamir. His film ‘Sooryavanshi’ proved to be the highest grossing film of the year. It is going to collect 300 crores in the world. No other Hindi film has collected so much at the ticket window in 2021.

For the last two years, the film business was badly affected due to the Corona epidemic. Films were released in 2021 but most had to struggle hard to cover the cost. After the second wave of Corona, the film world saw a ray of hope from Akshay Kumar’s film ‘Sooryavanshi’ released on Diwali. The business of the film gave relief to the producers and they started preparing for the release of the films in theatres. Earlier films were being released, but there were doubts among the producers. There are two weeks left for the year to end. Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone’s ’83’, Akshay Kumar, Dhanush, Sara Ali Khan’s ‘Atrangi Re’ and Shahid Kapoor’s ‘Jersey’ will be releasing in these two weeks.

Akshay Kumar’s long-pending film ‘Sooryavanshi’ returned to theaters from Diwali. So far ‘Sooryavanshi’ has done a business of 300 crores worldwide. Salman Khan’s ‘Ultimate’ crossed 60 crores. ‘Belbatum’ was able to do business of 50 crores worldwide by pulling. Jhanvi Kapoor’s ‘Roohi’ and Ahan Shetty’s ‘Tadap’ collected 30-30 crores. ‘Tadap’, which cost 22 crores, took out the cost by earning 29 crores in just ten days.

Rani Mukerji’s ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ budget was 30 crores, so far the film has been able to do business of only 12 and a half crores. John Abraham’s ‘Mumbai Saga’ cost around 50 crores, but it could do business of only 12 crores in the first week. The budget of ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ was around 40 crores, but till December 13, it had collected 16-17 crores. Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol’s film ‘Vale’ was released on December 10, whose budget is close to 15 crores, the film has done a business of 1.90 crores so far.

The budget of Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi’s film ‘Chehre’ was 40 crores, but this film could barely collect three crores. While Akshay Kumar’s ‘Sooryavanshi’ was the biggest hit of the year, his film ‘Belbatam’ failed miserably at the box office. The film, which cost 60 crores, could not extract even half its cost. In fact, one of the reasons for the low collection at the ticket windows of films was that in many places theaters were opened with only 50 percent capacity. Due to the enactment of many rules and regulations regarding watching films in cinemas, this business was adversely affected.

Salman Khan’s ‘Radhe’ proved to be the biggest failure of the year, at least in terms of theatrical collections. Actually ‘Radhe’ became a victim of wrongly made performance-strategy. It was screened on the same day on the OTT platform as well as in theatres. But it was screened only in two-three theaters of the country. The result of this wrong strategy was that the film was able to collect only Rs 18 crore at the ticket window. Salman Khan has a huge fan base but the film could not reach him through theatres. Although it got a good response on the OTT platform.