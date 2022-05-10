World

Susan Rice is the latest member of Biden’s inner circle to test positive for COVID-19

4 hours ago
White House domestic policy adviser Susan Rice announced Monday that she had tested positive for COVID-19, making her the latest member of President Biden’s inner circle to transmit the virus.

“I tested positive for COVID-19 this morning. I feel good and grateful to have been vaccinated and doubled,” Rice tweeted Monday afternoon. “I personally saw the president on Wednesday – wearing a mask – and he is not considered a close associate of the CDC.”

WILMINGTON, Delaware - Dec. 11: US President-elect Joe Biden (right) is commenting like Susan Rice, Obama's former national security adviser, after being known as Biden's choice to lead his domestic policy council at the Queen's Theater on December 11, 2020. In Delaware. President-elect Joe Biden has been rounding out his domestic team with the announcement of his preference for the Cabinet Secretary of Veterans Affairs and Agriculture and the head of his domestic policy council and for U.S. trade representatives.

A number of people close to the president, including Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, White House Communications Director Kate Beddingfield, Vice President Kamala Harris, US Army Chief of Staff General James C. McConnell and Secretary of Agriculture Tom Wilsack, tested positive. Recent weeks

Vice President Harris has tested positive for Covid-19

ABC News reporter Jonathan Carl has tested positive for Carvid-19 just days after the president waved to the White House at a dinner hosted by reporters on April 30. Several other participants at that dinner were also infected with COVID-19 last week.

President Joe Biden commented on the debt limit during an event at the White House State Dining Room in Washington on Monday, October 4th. A California man was arrested in Iowa while traveling to Washington DC last week when he was found "Hit list" Biden, former president and more. 6 featuring Anthony Fawcett

Biden is regularly tested for COVID-19 and those who are expected to be in contact with him also need to be tested, the White House said.

President Pfizer received a second booster dose of the vaccine in March, a day after health officials approved a fourth shot for Americans over the age of 50.

