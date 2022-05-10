Susan Rice is the latest member of Biden’s inner circle to test positive for COVID-19



White House domestic policy adviser Susan Rice announced Monday that she had tested positive for COVID-19, making her the latest member of President Biden’s inner circle to transmit the virus.

“I tested positive for COVID-19 this morning. I feel good and grateful to have been vaccinated and doubled,” Rice tweeted Monday afternoon. “I personally saw the president on Wednesday – wearing a mask – and he is not considered a close associate of the CDC.”

A number of people close to the president, including Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, White House Communications Director Kate Beddingfield, Vice President Kamala Harris, US Army Chief of Staff General James C. McConnell and Secretary of Agriculture Tom Wilsack, tested positive. Recent weeks

Vice President Harris has tested positive for Covid-19

ABC News reporter Jonathan Carl has tested positive for Carvid-19 just days after the president waved to the White House at a dinner hosted by reporters on April 30. Several other participants at that dinner were also infected with COVID-19 last week.

Biden is regularly tested for COVID-19 and those who are expected to be in contact with him also need to be tested, the White House said.

President Pfizer received a second booster dose of the vaccine in March, a day after health officials approved a fourth shot for Americans over the age of 50.