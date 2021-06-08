Susanna Reid enjoys some cheeky banter with Emile Heskey



She’s rumoured to have reconciled her romance with Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish.

And Susanna Reid actually did her rumoured companion proud as she begged Emile Heskey to provide her beloved workforce a shout out on Tuesday’s episode of Good Morning Britain.

Chatting to the previous footballer in addition to Harry Redknapp, the workforce appeared in nice spirits as they mentioned the return of Soccer Help.

Cheeky! Susanna Reid did not maintain again as she begged Emile Heskey to provide her beloved Crystal Palace FC a shout out on Tuesday’s episode of Good Morning Britain

After the celebs of the annual charity soccer match have been revealed, the group have been left discussing who would make an appropriate supervisor for the England workforce.

As Emilie piped up: ‘Roy Hodgson can be good, ex Liverpool and England…’ Susanna interjected, ‘Ex Liv, ex England and ex… the best workforce in English soccer.. Crystal Palace!’

As everybody burst into laughter, Emile joked ‘Okay, lets overlook about that one!’

Talking out: After the celebs of annual charity soccer match Soccer support have been revealed, the group have been left discussing who would make an appropriate supervisor for the England workforce

Maya Jama, Olly Murs and Wayne Rooney led the all-star line-up for Soccer Help 2021 because it was introduced on Monday.

Different well-known faces embrace singers James Arthur, Chunkz and Tom Grennan, former Love Islander Kem Cetinay and footballers David James and Ashley Cole.

Former England participant Fara Williams can be on the line-up, as is icon Gary Neville.

Additionally returning to the Soccer Help pitch are Olympian Usain Bolt, actuality star Mark Wright, TV presenter Ore Oduba, soccer freestyler and sports activities presenter Liv Cooke, radio star Roman Kemp.

Loving life: Chatting to the previous footballer in addition to Harry Redknapp, the workforce appeared in nice spirits as they mentioned the return of Soccer Help

Different soccer stars participating embrace Kelly Smith, Roberto Carlos, Patrice Evra, Emile Heskey and Jamie Redknapp.

The annual charity match, that raises cash for Unicef, sees England tackle the remainder of the world for a stay present hosted by Dermot O’Leary and Alex Scott on ITV.

The match takes place at Manchester Metropolis’s Etihad Stadium on September 4 and shall be broadcast on ITV and STV.

Whereas the England workforce is with out a captain, Harry Redknapp returns as supervisor of the remainder of the world workforce.

Again at it: Whereas the England workforce is with out a captain, Harry Redknapp returns as supervisor of the remainder of the world workforce

Requested why he is managing the remainder of the world workforce and never England, Harry confessed: ‘I don’t know! Can’t resolve it myself.

‘I managed England a couple of years.. If I may change I actually would, must have a phrase with somebody and see if I can change’.

The supervisor additionally spoke about working alongside Piers Morgan within the 2019 match, quipping, ‘he rapidly took over and I grew to become his assistant’, to which Susanna joked, ‘I do know that feeling!’

In the meantime, Susanna is a lifetime Crystal Palace fan and is a patron for the soccer membership’s Palace for Life Basis.

The presenter was additionally in a relationship with Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parrish, 56, who she is rumoured to have reconciled with.

Susanna went public with Steve again in November 2018 once they have been pictured at a Crystal Palace v Chelsea match.

They cut up simply months later in April 2019 following a 9 month relationship, as Susanna insisted they might stay good buddies.