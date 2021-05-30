Sushant Singh Rajput





Mumbai: Siddharth Pithani, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's flatmate and affiliate, was arrested by the Narcotics Management Bureau in a drug case associated to the actor's loss of life. He was arrested from Hyderabad and delivered to Mumbai on a transit warrant obtained from a court docket within the Telangana capital. Later, he was produced earlier than a Mumbai court docket which remanded him within the custody of the NCB until June 1.

Now, Sushant's household lawyer, Vikas Singh, reacted to the arrest of Siddharth Pithani. Talking with Instances of India, he stated, "CBI wouldn't prefer to rush into submitting a cost sheet or submitting one thing, which is able to boomerang on it. They're taking a look at a number of angles and homicide can be considered one of them. You see SSR's loss of life continues to be shrouded in thriller and there are not any two methods about it. Until you unravel the thriller there isn't any level in telling a half-baked story and that's the reason they're taking their very own time and I'm fairly hopeful one thing will come out quickly."

He was quoted as saying, "I'm fairly hopeful that they'll in a position to unravel the thriller and they're engaged on it lets maintain our fingers crossed. So far as the arrest of Siddharth Pithani is worried it's a sort of poetic justice that he has not less than gone to jail. Siddharth was the one who opened the room and he was the one who known as the locksmith and was the one to decrease the physique of the actor, so he's very essential to the case in each which manner, whether or not it's homicide or abetment to suicide he will certainly be concerned in it."

He additionally maintained that since day one, Pithani ought to have been arrested, provided that he was current on the day Sushant’s then-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty left and likewise on the day when the actor was discovered hanged at his Mumbai’s residence.

Sushant Singh Rajput was discovered lifeless on June 14, 2020.