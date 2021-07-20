Sushant Singh Rajput Age, Height, Biography 2021 Wiki, Equity

Sushant Singh Rajput He was the most famous Indian television and film actor in his role as Manav Deshmukh on the television show Pavitra Rishta. He participated in the show from 2009 to 2011, after which Sushant Singh Rajput played a role in Kai Po Che, winning a Filmfare Award nomination and three awards. Over the years he started working for other films, making him a promising actor in the industry.

Biography / Wiki:-

Real name Sushant Singh Rajput nickname Sush, Sushi Known name Sushant Singh Rajput Birthday January 21, 1986 age 34 years (at the time of death) Death date June 14, 2020 place of origin Maldiha, Purnia, Bihar Birthplace Maldiha, Purnia, Bihar Place of death In his apartment in Mumbai, Bandra, Hill Road Country of Citizenship Indian Profession Bollywood actor Marriage status Unmarried Girlfriend / office work Ankita Lokande (former girlfriend; 2011-2016)

Kriti Sanon (rumors)

Sara Ali Khan (rumors)

Rhea Chakraborty (actress) religion Hindu Zodiac Aquarius Eating habits Non-vegetarian

Sushant Singh Rajput I was very close to my mother, but died at the age of 16. After that, he showed his love for his mother in various situations. Singhant was the youngest of his sisters in the family and spent most of his childhood in Bihar Patna.

In an interview, Sushant Singh Rajput revealed that he was very shy because he had difficulty communicating with others. I wanted to get attention, but I studied hard and got excellent grades. He enrolled in Delhi Technological University to pursue mechanical engineering and was ranked 7th on the entrance exam. Unfortunately, even after much success and fame, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in Bandra Flat, Mumbai.

Education, family, ethnicity:-

school name • St. Karen High School in Patna

• Kulachi Hansraj Model School in Delhi College / university Delhi Technological University (DCE; now

Delhi Technological University (DTU)), New

Delhi Educational background 12th standard

Mechanical engineering dropout Ethnicity Rajput Father’s name Krishna Kumar Singh (Patna, retired from BISCOMAUN) Mother’s name Usha Singh (died of cerebral hemorrhage in 2002) Sister name Mitusin (state-level cricket player)

Neatusin

Priyanka Singh (Lawyer)

Shweta Singh Kirti (USA)

state) Brother’s name None Spouse / wife name None Child (child) name None

Career / Awards and Achievements:-

Awards and achievements The most popular actor (male) at the 2010 Indian Television Academy Awards for “Pavitra Rista” Screen award for the best male debut in the movie “Kai Poche” (2014) “Kaipoche” Male Debut Producer Guild Film Award (2014) Screen Award for Best Actor (Critique) in the movie “MS Dhoni: Secret Story” (2017) MS Dhoni Best Actor Award: Secret Story at the Indian Film Festival in Melbourne (2017)

Net worth, housing, automobiles:-

Net worth 59 rupee INR Monthly salary / income 750,000 rupees + Home address Hill Road, Bandra, Mumbai Flats car Maserati Quattroporte Range rover

favorite:-

Favorite food Rajmah Chawal, Aloo Paranthas, chicken, lobster, shrimp, panipuri Favorite actor James Dean, Ryan Gosling, Keanu Reeves, Shah Rukh Khan, Daniel Day-Lewis Favorite actress Isha Shelwani, Taboo, Jennifer Lawrence Favorite color black Favorite hobby Stare at the stars, read the work of great philosophers, and learn about the latest scientific advances Favorite cricket player Sourav Ganguly Favorite destination Norway, New Zealand Favorite sport Cricket, soccer, tennis Favorite movie director Sanjay Lee Rabansari, Large Kumar Hirani, Anand Gandhi

Figures, size, height, weight:-

hair color black Eye color Dark brown height Feet – 6 feet Meters – 1.83 m Centimeter – 183 cm weight Kilogram – 78 Kg Figure measurement Chest size – 42 inches Waist size – 32 inches Biceps size – 15 inches Figure measurement – ​​42-32-15

Learn more Smriti Irani, Karan Singh Grover, Manoj Bajpayee

Celebrity Poll 2021

Who is your favorite Indian politician? Polling options are limited because JavaScript is disabled in the browser.

Narendra Modi 41%, 36 vote 36 vote 41% 36 votes-41% of all votes

Rahul Gandhi 15%, 13 vote 13 vote 15% 13 votes-15% of all votes

Mamuta Banerjee 14%, 12 vote 12 vote 14% 12 votes-14% of all votes

Arvind Keziwar 13%, 11 vote 11 vote 13% 11 votes-13% of all votes

Adityanas Yogi 10%, 9 vote 9 vote Ten% 9 votes-10% of all votes

Amit Shah 8%, 7 vote 7 vote 8% 7 votes-8% of all votes Total votes: 88 Voter: 71 — XX You or your IP have already voted.