Sushant Singh Rajput Age, Height, Biography 2021 Wiki, Equity
Sushant Singh Rajput He was the most famous Indian television and film actor in his role as Manav Deshmukh on the television show Pavitra Rishta. He participated in the show from 2009 to 2011, after which Sushant Singh Rajput played a role in Kai Po Che, winning a Filmfare Award nomination and three awards. Over the years he started working for other films, making him a promising actor in the industry.
Biography / Wiki:-
|Real name
|Sushant Singh Rajput
|nickname
|Sush, Sushi
|Known name
|Sushant Singh Rajput
|Birthday
|January 21, 1986
|age
|34 years (at the time of death)
|Death date
|June 14, 2020
|place of origin
|Maldiha, Purnia, Bihar
|Birthplace
|Maldiha, Purnia, Bihar
|Place of death
|In his apartment in Mumbai, Bandra, Hill Road
|Country of Citizenship
|Indian
|Profession
|Bollywood actor
|Marriage status
|Unmarried
|Girlfriend / office work
|Ankita Lokande (former girlfriend; 2011-2016)
Kriti Sanon (rumors)
Sara Ali Khan (rumors)
Rhea Chakraborty (actress)
|religion
|Hindu
|Zodiac
|Aquarius
|Eating habits
|Non-vegetarian
Sushant Singh Rajput I was very close to my mother, but died at the age of 16. After that, he showed his love for his mother in various situations. Singhant was the youngest of his sisters in the family and spent most of his childhood in Bihar Patna.
In an interview, Sushant Singh Rajput revealed that he was very shy because he had difficulty communicating with others. I wanted to get attention, but I studied hard and got excellent grades. He enrolled in Delhi Technological University to pursue mechanical engineering and was ranked 7th on the entrance exam. Unfortunately, even after much success and fame, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in Bandra Flat, Mumbai.
Education, family, ethnicity:-
|school name
|• St. Karen High School in Patna
• Kulachi Hansraj Model School in Delhi
|College / university
|Delhi Technological University (DCE; now
Delhi Technological University (DTU)), New
Delhi
|Educational background
|12th standard
Mechanical engineering dropout
|Ethnicity
|Rajput
|Father’s name
|Krishna Kumar Singh (Patna, retired from BISCOMAUN)
|Mother’s name
|Usha Singh (died of cerebral hemorrhage in 2002)
|Sister name
|Mitusin (state-level cricket player)
Neatusin
Priyanka Singh (Lawyer)
Shweta Singh Kirti (USA)
state)
|Brother’s name
|None
|Spouse / wife name
|None
|Child (child) name
|None
Career / Awards and Achievements:-
|Awards and achievements
|The most popular actor (male) at the 2010 Indian Television Academy Awards for “Pavitra Rista”
|Screen award for the best male debut in the movie “Kai Poche” (2014)
|“Kaipoche” Male Debut Producer Guild Film Award (2014)
|Screen Award for Best Actor (Critique) in the movie “MS Dhoni: Secret Story” (2017)
|MS Dhoni Best Actor Award: Secret Story at the Indian Film Festival in Melbourne (2017)
Net worth, housing, automobiles:-
|Net worth
|59 rupee INR
|Monthly salary / income
|750,000 rupees +
|Home address
|Hill Road, Bandra, Mumbai Flats
|car
|Maserati Quattroporte
|Range rover
favorite:-
|Favorite food
|Rajmah Chawal, Aloo Paranthas, chicken, lobster, shrimp, panipuri
|Favorite actor
|James Dean, Ryan Gosling, Keanu Reeves, Shah Rukh Khan, Daniel Day-Lewis
|Favorite actress
|Isha Shelwani, Taboo, Jennifer Lawrence
|Favorite color
|black
|Favorite hobby
|Stare at the stars, read the work of great philosophers, and learn about the latest scientific advances
|Favorite cricket player
|Sourav Ganguly
|Favorite destination
|Norway, New Zealand
|Favorite sport
|Cricket, soccer, tennis
|Favorite movie director
|Sanjay Lee Rabansari, Large Kumar Hirani, Anand Gandhi
Figures, size, height, weight:-
|hair color
|black
|Eye color
|Dark brown
|height
|Feet – 6 feet
|Meters – 1.83 m
|Centimeter – 183 cm
|weight
|Kilogram – 78 Kg
|Figure measurement
|Chest size – 42 inches
|Waist size – 32 inches
|Biceps size – 15 inches
|Figure measurement – 42-32-15
