People

Sushant Singh Rajput Age, Height, Biography 2021 Wiki, Equity

23 mins ago
Add Comment
by admin
Sushant Singh Rajput Age, Height, Biography 2021 Wiki, Equity
Written by admin
Sushant Singh Rajput Age, Height, Biography 2021 Wiki, Equity

Sushant Singh Rajput Age, Height, Biography 2021 Wiki, Equity

Sushant Singh Rajput He was the most famous Indian television and film actor in his role as Manav Deshmukh on the television show Pavitra Rishta. He participated in the show from 2009 to 2011, after which Sushant Singh Rajput played a role in Kai Po Che, winning a Filmfare Award nomination and three awards. Over the years he started working for other films, making him a promising actor in the industry.

Sushant Singh Rajput Height Age Death Girlfriend Family Biography
Sushant Singh Rajput Height Age Girlfriend Family Biography

Biography / Wiki:-

Real name Sushant Singh Rajput
nickname Sush, Sushi
Known name Sushant Singh Rajput
Birthday January 21, 1986
age 34 years (at the time of death)
Death date June 14, 2020
place of origin Maldiha, Purnia, Bihar
Birthplace Maldiha, Purnia, Bihar
Place of death In his apartment in Mumbai, Bandra, Hill Road
Country of Citizenship Indian
Profession Bollywood actor
Marriage status Unmarried
Girlfriend / office work Ankita Lokande (former girlfriend; 2011-2016)
Kriti Sanon (rumors)
Sara Ali Khan (rumors)
Rhea Chakraborty (actress)
religion Hindu
Zodiac Aquarius
Eating habits Non-vegetarian

Sushant Singh Rajput I was very close to my mother, but died at the age of 16. After that, he showed his love for his mother in various situations. Singhant was the youngest of his sisters in the family and spent most of his childhood in Bihar Patna.

Make cash from streaming live

In an interview, Sushant Singh Rajput revealed that he was very shy because he had difficulty communicating with others. I wanted to get attention, but I studied hard and got excellent grades. He enrolled in Delhi Technological University to pursue mechanical engineering and was ranked 7th on the entrance exam. Unfortunately, even after much success and fame, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in Bandra Flat, Mumbai.

Sushant Singh Rajput girlfriend family biography

Education, family, ethnicity:-

school name • St. Karen High School in Patna
• Kulachi Hansraj Model School in Delhi
College / university Delhi Technological University (DCE; now
Delhi Technological University (DTU)), New
Delhi
Educational background 12th standard
Mechanical engineering dropout
Ethnicity Rajput
Father’s name Krishna Kumar Singh (Patna, retired from BISCOMAUN)
Mother’s name Usha Singh (died of cerebral hemorrhage in 2002)
Sister name Mitusin (state-level cricket player)
Neatusin
Priyanka Singh (Lawyer)
Shweta Singh Kirti (USA)
state)
Brother’s name None
Spouse / wife name None
Child (child) name None
Sushant Singh Rajput Height Age Death

Career / Awards and Achievements:-

Awards and achievements The most popular actor (male) at the 2010 Indian Television Academy Awards for “Pavitra Rista”
Screen award for the best male debut in the movie “Kai Poche” (2014)
“Kaipoche” Male Debut Producer Guild Film Award (2014)
Screen Award for Best Actor (Critique) in the movie “MS Dhoni: Secret Story” (2017)
MS Dhoni Best Actor Award: Secret Story at the Indian Film Festival in Melbourne (2017)
Sushant Singh Rajput Height Age Death Family Biography

Net worth, housing, automobiles:-

Net worth 59 rupee INR
Monthly salary / income 750,000 rupees +
Home address Hill Road, Bandra, Mumbai Flats
car Maserati Quattroporte
Range rover
Sushant Singh Rajput Height Girlfriend Family Biography

favorite:-

Favorite food Rajmah Chawal, Aloo Paranthas, chicken, lobster, shrimp, panipuri
Favorite actor James Dean, Ryan Gosling, Keanu Reeves, Shah Rukh Khan, Daniel Day-Lewis
Favorite actress Isha Shelwani, Taboo, Jennifer Lawrence
Favorite color black
Favorite hobby Stare at the stars, read the work of great philosophers, and learn about the latest scientific advances
Favorite cricket player Sourav Ganguly
Favorite destination Norway, New Zealand
Favorite sport Cricket, soccer, tennis
Favorite movie director Sanjay Lee Rabansari, Large Kumar Hirani, Anand Gandhi
Sushant Singh Rajput Height Age Death Girlfriend Family

Figures, size, height, weight:-

hair color black
Eye color Dark brown
height Feet – 6 feet
Meters – 1.83 m
Centimeter – 183 cm
weight Kilogram – 78 Kg
Figure measurement Chest size – 42 inches
Waist size – 32 inches
Biceps size – 15 inches
Figure measurement – ​​42-32-15

Learn more Smriti Irani, Karan Singh Grover, Manoj Bajpayee

Make Money From Streaming Live

Celebrity Poll 2021

Who is your favorite Indian politician?








1stock

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment