Sushant Singh Rajput Chhichhore co-star Tahir Raj Bhasin Shares Unknown Facts And Rare Stories on Sushant 1st Death Anniversary





Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: It's been a 12 months since Sushant Singh Rajput handed away and left an enormous void within the hearts of those that liked him and labored with him. India.com spoke to Tahir Raj Bhasin, his co-star in Nitesh Tiwari's Chhichhore, who instructed us that Sushant was greater than any film or any function he did. Tahir says there was a lot extra about Sushant than being an actor and that's what defines his greatness. On this heartfelt dialog, Tahir remembers the time he acquired to find out about Sushant passing away, and he urges everybody to recollect him for the person that he was and for the issues that he dearly invested himself in – sports activities, schooling, science, music, and the films.

At one level, Tahir says that there's no technique to dignify the 'tamasha' that adopted after Sushant's dying and whereas he by no means spoke out on this one 12 months, he feels that is the time to rejoice his legacy and bear in mind him as a vastly clever artiste. Tahir additionally shares some attention-grabbing anecdotes from the units of Chhichhore and the way 'safe' Sushant was along with his performing and his selections in life and movies. Watch this heartfelt dialog as we rejoice Sushant for his work, and extra in our collection #RememberingSushant on his first dying anniversary.

