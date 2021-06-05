Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Mumbai court remands Siddharth Pithani in 14-day judicial custody

A Mumbai court on Friday remanded in 14-day judicial custody Siddharth Pithani, who was a roommate of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and was arrested by the Narcotics Succor an eye fixed on Bureau from Hyderabad on 28 Would maybe additionally in a drug case linked to the latter’s death last yr.

He was produced sooner than additional chief metropolitan Justice of the Peace A H Kashikar, and was remanded in jail custody after the NCB did not inquire of for added custody, particular public prosecutor Advait Sethna acknowledged.

Rajput was discovered ineffective in his house in Bandra on 14 June last yr.

Following the actor’s death, the NCB began a probe into alleged drug hyperlinks throughout the film commerce in step with Whatsapp chats, and several other folks had been arrested beneath the NDPS Act on this connection, most of who’re out on bail throughout the meantime.