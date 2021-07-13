sushant singh rajput ex Ankita Lokhande Shares photos in T shirt fans ask where is the pant | Ankita Lokhande only shared photos in T-Shirt, people started asking – where are the pants?

New Delhi: TV and Bollywood actress Ankita Lokhande is constantly active on social media these days and keeps sharing new photoshoots with the moments of her life. Today, Ankita is seen in some changed style. Now once again Ankita has shared some of her pictures on social media. While his fans are liking these pictures, many people have also trolled him.

Ankita posted pictures wearing a T-shirt

Ankita Lokhande has shared two of her pictures on her Instagram handle. In both these pictures, she is seen wearing a light pink color graffiti T-shirt. Overdressed is written on this t-shirt. Keeping this in mind, Ankita has also written the caption of the pictures. He wrote in the caption of the photos, ‘Do you think I am overdressed.’ Ankita Lokhande has kept her hair wavy to complete her look. Also, he has carried white sports shoes.

Ankita got trolled

Many fans are praising Ankita Lokhande and asking about her upcoming projects. At the same time, he is also trolling many. One social media user wrote, ‘Where are the pants?’ At the same time, one wrote, ‘His upcoming show will boycott.’ By the way, most of the fans are like that who are praising the beauty of Ankita.

Ankita will be seen in ‘Pavitra Rishta 2.0’

Let me tell you, Ankita Lokhande will soon be seen in ‘Pavitra Rishta 2.0’. In its first season too, Ankita was seen playing the character of Archana as the female lead. On the other hand, the character of Manav was played by Sushant Singh Rajput. Now in the coming season, Shaheer Sheikh will be seen in the role of Manav along with Ankita. Fans are eagerly waiting for the show. The shooting of the show has also started. Now it remains to be seen whether Shaheer can replace Sushant Singh Rajput or not.

