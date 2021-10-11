Sushant Singh Rajput fans came out in support of Shah Rukh Khan in the Aryan drugs case

The son of a Bollywood superstar () is currently in jail on drug charges. On October 2, the Narcotics Control Bureau arrested him on a cruise ship from Mumbai to Goa. Along with Aryan, the agency had arrested 7 other people from whom drugs were seized. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is getting full support from his fans and the film industry. Now () fans have also come out in support of Shah Rukh. Sushant Singh Rajput fans gathered outside Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Mannat’ bungalow on Sunday night. He supported Shah Rukh Khan in the Aryan case. Let me tell you that Sushant Singh Rajput himself was a big fan of Shah Rukh Khan and considered him his idol. Sushant’s fans had some posters with pictures of Shah Rukh with Sushant. In addition to Sushant, some banners also had photographs of Disha Salian. Shah Rukh Khan mourned the death of Sushant Singh Rajput last year. Sharing a photo of herself with Sushant on social media, she wrote, ‘He loved me so much … I will miss him so much. Her energy, passion and her perfect smile. Peace to his soul and my condolences to his near and dear ones. This is very sad and shocking. Meanwhile, let me tell you that Aryan Khan, who is involved in a drugs case, is currently in judicial custody for 14 days. Aryan is being held at Arthur Road Prison. His bail application was rejected by the Additional Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court. A bail application has now been filed in the Sessions Court for Aryan’s bail, the hearing of which has been adjourned till October 13.